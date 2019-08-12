Study confirms charter schools good for Baltimore

As public charter school leaders in Baltimore, we have always thought our schools serve as innovative, strong options for Baltimore families. A holistic evaluation of our public charter schools is noticeable everyday with our long waitlists (some schools have over 1,000 families), our parent and guardian testimonials, our noticeable educator innovation and our student stories of self. We add to the Baltimore City portfolio of public schools and options with language immersion, Montessori, International Baccalaureate, Reggio Emilia, arts integration and project-based learning, direct instruction, expeditionary learning, environmentally-based education and many unique approaches to learning. While the feedback, demand and innovations might not be as quantifiable or measurable, they are an essential piece of creating a rich, robust public school experience in our city. This CREDO study confirms our holistic evaluation with facts and research.