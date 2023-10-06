Maryland’s new no-fault divorce law will aid all spouses, especially domestic abuse survivors | GUEST COMMENTARY

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and also the month that Maryland becomes an exclusively no-fault divorce state. How are the two related? Because for survivors who are married to their abusers, divorce often represents and provides the most complete sense of freedom from abuse.

How do I know? Because as a family law attorney devoted to helping survivors of domestic violence, I’ve seen countless clients seek safety and independence through a variety of legal avenues. For some clients, obtaining civil protective orders against their abusers offers important emergency relief and a sense of security. Other survivors may turn to the criminal legal system for justice, despite growing evidence suggesting that criminalization does little to deter domestic violence and may result in survivors being arrested themselves. Yet, for the married domestic violence survivors that we serve at Maryland Legal Aid, divorce is both a pathway to escape abuse, as well as an opportunity to change the direction of their lives, as it is for any of our low-income clients seeking a divorce. For all of our clients, and particularly the survivors we recognize this October, the news that Maryland’s outdated divorce laws have finally been overhauled will come as a relief.

For survivors of marital abuse, the previous process for obtaining a divorce in Maryland was protracted, paternalistic, perilous and, for the low-income clients Maryland Legal Aid serves, cost-prohibitive. Under prior laws, parties could not even file for divorce until they had managed to live apart from their spouses, under separate roofs, for an entire year, or unless they accused their spouses of a “fault” such as adultery, cruelty, desertion, or insanity.

Neither of these options was appropriate for people attempting to leave abusive marriages as swiftly and safely as possible, particularly those with limited resources. Requiring a yearlong separation prior to filing for divorce merely prolonged the already lengthy legal process of disentangling oneself from their spouse. It also placed survivors in a dangerous holding pattern where they were ineligible to seek interim relief from the court, yet vulnerable to further abuse. Moreover, forcing low-income survivors to wait one year before they could seek court-ordered financial assistance from their abusers was unrealistic and unsustainable. The alternative of pursuing a fault-based divorce, which did not require a waiting period, carried its own risks: Survivors filing for divorce on the fault ground of cruelty had to publicly assert and prove that they were victims of marital abuse, a requirement that often inflamed and antagonized abusive spouses, creating the risk of retaliation. Put simply, both options made domestic abuse survivors less safe.

Starting this month, however, survivors seeking a divorce will no longer have to choose between two bad options. The new law completely eliminates fault-based divorce, drastically lowering the temperature of court cases that are already contentious by nature. Further, spouses will no longer have to spend a year living in separate residences before filing for divorce and seeking temporary financial assistance from the court; the new law shortens the separation period to six months, and even creates an additional no-fault ground — “irreconcilable differences” — which does not require any waiting period before filing.

Though it has long been a vital tool for survivors of domestic violence attempting to flee abusive marriages, divorce has historically been a persistent source of stigma and shame, especially for women — in Maryland, across the country, and throughout the world. Our old fault-based system, which forced spouses to jump through various cumbersome hoops to be able to end a marriage, reinforced the pervasive message that divorce is a sign of failure and should always be a last resort. By allowing Maryland to evolve into an exclusively no-fault divorce state (particularly at a time when extremists have called for regressive limits on the ability to terminate marriage in other states) our new divorce laws reflect and affirm what I and my colleagues at Maryland Legal Aid have always known: that obtaining a divorce is not a disgrace, but an indispensable and unqualified right of all spouses, as well as a lifeline for survivors of marital abuse.

Amee Vora (vora@mdlab.org) is the advocacy director for family law at Maryland Legal Aid.