80 years ago: The ‘Little Pearl Harbor’ attack and, later, a cancer breakthrough | GUEST COMMENTARY

On Dec. 2, 1943, the harbor of Bari, Italy, was full of Allied ships. Oil tankers and cargo ships were so tightly packed that some ship hulls touched. The British, believing Germany’s Luftwaffe air defense to be severely depleted, considered the odds of an enemy air attack to be remote. Only one anti-aircraft battery defended the city.

Recognizing an enormous opportunity, the Luftwaffe attacked Bari at dusk with 105 bombers. Rarely has a fleet of ships ever been caught so unprepared and undefended. German bombs set off multiple series of explosions among the closely anchored ships, laden with fuel and ammunition. Seventeen vessels were sunk, and the attack became known as the “little Pearl Harbor.”­­­ The total number of dead, counting both sailors and civilians, exceeded 1,000. It would be hard to imagine matters growing even worse.

But then they did.

During the attack men struggling in the water noticed a pungent odor — the distinctive smell of garlic, or perhaps mustard. No one knew what to make of it.

The reason was top secret. One American Liberty ship, the SS John Harvey, had held a secret cargo of 2,000 mustard gas bombs, each weighing 60 to 70 pounds. An explosion on the John Harvey sent the poison, aerosolized, into the air, and, in liquid form, spilling into the harbor. In the water, the toxic fluid mixed with viscous oil and coated hundreds of sailors swimming for their lives amid the flames and explosions. Meanwhile, a poisonous cloud wafted over the city of Bari.

In all, 628 military personnel were hospitalized with mustard poisoning, with symptoms ranging from extensive chemical burns and blisters to severe conjunctivitis and temporary blindness. Within a month, 83 would die.

The Allies tried to cover up the mustard gas disaster, but an Army physician named Stewart Alexander correctly deduced that only chemical weapons could explain the constellation of patient findings he encountered. His suspicions were confirmed when an intact American bomb casing containing mustard toxin was retrieved from the bottom of the harbor. The American mustard gas had purportedly been brought to Europe as a precaution, to use in retaliation in case the enemy used it first.

In the days following the attack, Alexander noticed a surprising finding among the surviving mustard gas victims: Their white blood cell counts were extremely low. A normal white cell count ranged from 4,500 to 11,000 per microliter. Some victims in Bari had white cell counts lower than 100. Alexander realized that mustard gas harmed patients’ bone marrow, where infection-fighting white blood cells were produced. This made him wonder if the chemical could be useful as a treatment for cancers related to white blood cell overproduction. He thought, “If mustard could do this, what could it do for a person with leukemia or lymphosarcoma?”

Back in the U.S., Alexander’s work was noticed by Colonel Cornelius Rhoads, the chief of the medical division of the Chemical Warfare Service. In 1944, Rhoads organized a classified clinical trial of 160 cancer patients who were treated with nitrogen mustard, a derivative of the chemical used in mustard gas. This study showed positive results in patients with lymphoma and, in 1949, the first cancer chemotherapy medication to be approved by the FDA was a form of nitrogen mustard named “Mustargen.” It would be the vanguard of a class of chemotherapy drugs called alkylating agents, which are still used today.

Thanks largely to the catastrophic disaster at Bari, a new method of combating cancer had been launched. Before the advent of chemotherapy, surgery and radiation could strike at localized tumors, but were insufficient to defeat cancers of the blood or metastases spread throughout the body. Now chemotherapy offered a tantalizing possibility — the ability to kill cancer wherever it lived. Eighty years later, despite advances in immunotherapy that fill us with hope for future breakthroughs, chemotherapy remains the mainstay of treatment for most advanced malignancies today. At Bari, hundreds of Allied servicemen lost their lives, but their sacrifice continues to serve us.

Dr. Andrew Lam is a retina surgeon, assistant professor at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, and author of "The Masters of Medicine: Our Greatest Triumphs in the Race to Cure Humanity's Deadliest Diseases," from which this article is adapted.