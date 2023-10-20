There was more to Linda Malat Tiburzi’s life than the child sexual abuse she endured | GUEST COMMENTARY

The name of her child rapist, the thief of her childhood does not need to be named in the announcement of her death (”Linda M. Tiburzi, abuse victim and advocate for children, dies” Oct. 20). For once, the horrible details of her abuse do not need to be printed to fill up space in a paper. Linda has willingly shared those details, repeatedly. She has shared the details with the police, the Attorney General’s Office, the Archdiocese of Baltimore, and often the local news media. And each telling of her abuse caused her great pain and suffering, but she did it anyway, to assist in the conviction of her perpetrator, who died in prison after 27 years. She retold her story in the hope of educating the public about the horrors of child sexual abuse. She retold her story in the hope the Church of her childhood may change how they treat victims of their gross neglect. But mainly she retold her story to give other survivors hope! And this she accomplished in her lifetime.

Linda Malat Tiburzi was not daunted by ecclesiastical titles. She met with the cardinal, archbishop and the auxiliary bishop in her attempts to give them a human face and to push for transparency in the Archdiocese of Baltimore. Her name will never be carved on the cornerstone of a Catholic Church. But have no doubt: Her voice, even in death, will cry out from underneath those cornerstones the Church has laid to build up an institution made of bricks and mortar.

Linda’s life should not be defined only by the details of her child sexual abuse. Her life was defined by what she did with her suffering. She was a devoted mother, niece, cousin, sister and friend. She was a tireless advocate for the protection of children and a sounding board for other survivors. But make no mistake: Her early death at age 62 is a direct result of the sexual abuse she suffered as a child at the Catholic Community Middle School, located in South Baltimore.

Sadly, she has joined the list of my classmates who have died far too young — Eddie, Brian, Kathy, Donna, Kelly, and so many more whose names will not be known. Godspeed, my sister warrior. Your suffering and death will not be meaningless. Your companion survivors will continue your work and honor your memory.

Linda’s life and voice has increased our shared humanity. She truly deserved to be honored as a Baltimore Sun Marylander of the Year in 2022, as she was, along with other survivors (”2022 Marylanders of the Year: Survivors of sexual abuse and their advocates seeking accountability from Catholic Church” Dec. 28).

Five months before she died, Linda sent me a story she’d written. I fervently hope it is her experience today.

Linda Malat Tiburzi, shown here as a girl before sexual abuse by a Catholic middle school teacher would alter the course of her life, died this month at the age of 62. She was a fierce advocate for survivors of sexual abuse and the protection of children, and among those chosen by this paper as the 2022 Marylanders of the Year.

The air was clean. The sun brightly shining. The child was walking in the warmth of a gentle breeze. She came upon the garden. Her garden. Today it appeared more beautiful than ever before. There were gerbera daisies that grew tall and strong. Red, yellow, pink and orange. Their faces reaching up to the sky. Patches of baby’s breath gently swaying. Hydrangea with big light purple and blue pom-poms. As she walked closer there was the sweet smell of honeysuckle. White and yellow flowers. Butterflies were enjoying the sweet taste of nectar. Moss had grown into a lush carpet of emerald green. Gently the child placed her toes onto the moss. Then she ran her fingers across. Her senses were heightened by everything she saw. She then heard a voice. The kindest voice she ever heard.

" It’s me who watched over your garden. Now you have returned. I knew you would come. It’s me child. I am your forever loving God.”

— Elizabeth A. Murphy, Lutherville