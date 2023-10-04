Former MSA chair: Orioles agreement ‘eviscerates’ role of Maryland Stadium Authority; layoffs likely | GUEST COMMENTARY

The Orioles scoreboard announces the 30-year lease agreement that will keep the team in Baltimore shows Governor Wes Moore and Orioles Chairman and CEO John Angelos applauding in Angelos’ box during a game against the Boston Red Sox on September 28, 2023. (Lee Sanderlin/Baltimore Sun)

The Maryland Stadium Authority was established in 1986 by Gov. Harry Hughes and the Maryland legislature. The statue reads, in part, the authority’s purpose is to “determine the locations of, develop, establish, construct, erect, acquire, own, repair, remodel, add to, extend, improve, equip, operate, regulate, and maintain facilities to the extent necessary to accomplish the purposes of the Authority.” The MSA was a vision of then Mayor William Donald Schaefer.

Since then, under the leadership of five governors of both parties, eight chairs, scores of board members and three executive directors, the MSA has done an extraordinary job carrying out its original purpose. The land for the Camden Yards complex was acquired, Oriole Park built and the warehouse refurbished and turned into sources of income. The Browns were recruited to Maryland and became the Ravens, and M&T Bank Stadium was constructed. Both of our stadiums are the best in class, and they have been maintained to the highest standards in a manner that is fiscally responsible for the citizens of Maryland. On nearly 100 days per year, Marylanders and visitors flock to the Camden Yards complex for games, concerts, festivals and much more. Over the 37 years, the MSA has earned an exceptional reputation for maintaining its facilities, and I know that Marylanders across the state are very proud of their stadiums.

Among numerous issues that need scrutiny In the Memorandum of Understanding touted by Gov. Wes Moore, and Orioles Chairman and CEO John Angelos, is this: The responsibility for building and maintaining Oriole Park will shift to the Orioles. What this means, in simple terms, is that the MSA will issue bonds and the Orioles will conduct all construction, which will, among other issues this presents, circumvent the MSA’s procurement system. Similarly, the state will pay the Orioles to maintain the stadium, further circumventing MSA procurement. These changes will eviscerate the MSA’s role and responsibility at Oriole Park and reverse nearly four decades of success.

By so doing, some long-serving, exceptionally loyal MSA employees will lose their jobs, pensions and benefits. While the MOU suggests the Orioles may hire some of these people, there is no way that these employees will be made whole. These incredible people will be “left behind.”

While we all hope and expect that the Orioles will sign a long-term lease to use Oriole Park, the state will always own the property and the stadium itself. Even if the current Oriole ownership does a great job of constructing improvements and maintaining the stadium — by no means an assured thing; there is no guarantee that a successor owner will do so. If the work is not completed properly, the state will always be on the hook to fix the problems, even though it will have issued bonds and paid the Orioles to do so. For this reason, when we entered into a new agreement with the Ravens in January of 2023, we made sure to keep the MSA’s role intact.

In the MOU press package, John Angelos points out that some other teams have this responsibility. What he does not say is that some teams own their stadiums (Cubs, Red Sox and Angels) and many other publicly funded stadiums are in serious disrepair. Neither is the case in Baltimore as the state owns the stadiums and they are both in excellent condition. When I testified in 2022 in support of House Bill 896, which calls on the state to bond out as much as $600 million each for the Orioles and the Ravens, as long as certain lease requirements are met, I always made the point that this exceptionally generous level of support from the citizens of Maryland would assure the MSA had the ability to significantly extend the useful lives of our stadiums. When these roles are removed from MSA there is no assurance that will be true.

I would ask Gov. Moore to revisit this portion of the MOU and keep the construction and maintenance functions in MSA’s hands.

Tom Kelso (tkelso1952@gmail.com) was chair of the Maryland Stadium Authority from 2015 to 2023.