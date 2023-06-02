Retiring federal prosecutor breathed ‘life into Lady Justice’s ideals’ in Baltimore| GUEST COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Symbols are powerful, but it is flesh, blood and grit that bring them to life. Dating back centuries, Lady Justice symbolizes the ideal of impartiality in our justice system.

She is blindfolded and holds a set of scales and a sword. The blindfold signifies that justice should be administered equally (although, to some, it may signify blinders to injustice). The scales represent the balance between competing interests in a dispute, and that the interests of the victim, the defendant and society must all be considered. Her sword symbolizes the power to enforce justice and the idea that justice must be served “without fear or favor.” These justice ideals are embodied in the various rules, regulations and longtime norms and practices that govern U.S. Department of Justice lawyers.

Advertisement

Lady Justice’s image adorns courthouses around the world, and her depiction has become a cultural icon. However, it is the relatively unknown public servants who breathe life into Lady Justice’s ideals. For many years, Assistant U.S. Attorney Joyce K. McDonald has provided the steady, gritty service that gives life to Lady Justice’s ideals. She retires this week from the Baltimore office as a fraud and public corruption prosecutor, after more than 42 years with the U.S. Department of Justice.

McDonald’s award-winning legal career began in the Fraud Section at the U.S. Department of Justice in 1980, a very different era and a time of great change in the legal profession and in the nation’s approach to criminal justice.

Advertisement

In 1980, women represented only 8% of the legal profession, but they saw their largest growth in that decade. Change and transition were inevitable and necessary, but, according to historian Karen Berger Morello, they were not made without consternation about power.

In 1986, reviewers of Morello’s “The Invisible Bar: The Woman Lawyer in America 1638 to the Present,” questioned whether women lawyers, whose presence had increased nearly tenfold in a few years, would be fully accepted or “relegated to a second-tier place.” That year, McDonald joined the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office, where she became well-known for her trial skills, including blistering cross-examinations and pointed closing arguments.

While others’ commitment to white collar crime enforcement has been questioned at times, McDonald made it her focus to hold prolific fraudsters accountable. For example, in 1994, a judge sentenced the former chairman and owner of a Bethesda-based Community Savings and Loan to 40 years in prison for fraud offenses after McDonald and fellow prosecutor Barbara S. Sale prevailed in a two-month document-intensive trial. Former U.S. Attorney Lynne A. Battaglia called their work “an outstanding prosecutorial job.”

In 2010, a jury convicted a fake investment manager in connection with a $17 million internet Ponzi scheme after a three-week trial McDonald handled with prosecutor Martin J. Clarke. The defendant’s luxury vehicles were later famously auctioned off to help satisfy restitution to his many victims.

In 2015, after only four days of facing McDonald and Assistant U.S. Attorney Harry M. Gruber at trial, a dangerous fraudster pled guilty and a judge sentenced this “chronic con artist” to 37 years in prison after finding that the man planned to commit murder to prevent his $137 million insurance fraud scheme from being discovered.

In 2019, McDonald and Clarke investigated and prosecuted individuals for another $364 million Ponzi scheme, one of the largest ever in Maryland. Well-heeled collectors again had McDonald to thank as they perused the “tainted bounty” at the auction block.

For about eight years, McDonald also supervised the office’s Fraud and Public Corruption Section, overseeing many of the office’s most sensitive matters. In 2013, she was given the office’s highest award for her integrity, ingenuity and dedication to public service and fairness.

Most recently, McDonald has been sprinting through the finish line. This year, for example, she represented the government as lead attorney in a defense contractor procurement fraud trial and was lead prosecutor in United States v. Roy McGrath, who worked as a chief of staff to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, before being indicted on fraud charges, becoming a fugitive, and ultimately losing his life in an encounter with federal agents in Eastern Tennessee.

Advertisement

McDonald has modeled the concept that positive change can and must be guided by the ideals and professionalism standards embodied by Lady Justice and Justice Department rules and norms. As she retires, more work certainly remains in the public and private sectors. But women attorneys now make up 38% of the legal profession, and McDonald’s career illustrates why women lawyers are not “relegated to a second-tier place,” as some feared. The Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office is now more diverse than ever in its 234-year history, and our mission is better served because of that diversity.

These improvements, while maintaining the traditions of the office, have resulted from the steady hand and commitment to excellence of exceptional prosecutors like McDonald and her many other unsung colleagues. We are honored that she is one of our own.

Erek L. Barron is the United States attorney for the District of Maryland. He can be reached at usamd.comments@usdoj.gov.