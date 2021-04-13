Racism is a serious threat to public health, CDC says. Look at police killings to see why. | COMMENTARY

This week we heard the story of Army officer Caron Nazario, who said in a lawsuit he feared for his life after being pulled over by two officers in Virginia, for a reason that is still not entirely clear. “I’m honestly afraid to get out,” Mr. Nazario is heard on video saying to the officers who have weapons drawn as they ask him to get out of his vehicle. “Yeah, you should be,” one officer said. Even a main trained for war has a fear of the cops.