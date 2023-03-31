Cure mass violence, don’t just treat it | GUEST COMMENTARY

Protesters demonstrate during a Rally of Parents and Kids to End Gun Violence at the State Capitol Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV /The Tennessean via AP) (George Walker IV/AP)

More than 20 years ago, I wrote an op-ed published by The Baltimore Sun about the shocking but socially driven new necessity that schools train our children in active shooter drills. The message was that the jarring image of children being trained on how to defend themselves from the real-time murderous actions of an indiscriminate assailant should compel us to act. Since that time, unfortunately, we’re more acclimated than activated.

In the ensuing two decades, as reported by the National Center for Educational Statistics, there have been more than 1,000 school shootings in the United States. Rather than choosing to save the next generation of school children, we have chosen simply to train them. Parents and their children can now compare notes on their respective school active shooter training:

Advertisement

“When I was in school, we were taught to turn the lights out and get under the desk.”

“No, Mom, that’s not what you do; you push the desks up against the door as a barricade.”

Advertisement

Every school shooting activates national calls for comprehensive mental health services and gun control legislation. These measures will help alleviate the problem of school shootings, but not solve it.

Each of these public policy proposals, much less both simultaneously, brings a fervor, clamor and contentiousness that leaves little space or energy for more comprehensive discussion. Exasperated and exhausted by these efforts, we run the risk of not focusing on the essential problem. We run the risk of mistakenly and dangerously confusing a treatment for a cure.

School shootings, and the broader category of mass shootings, are symptoms of an illness, and it’s a national illness. A study published in the International Journal of Comparative and Applied Criminal Justice in March 2022 reports that between 1998 and 2019, mass shootings in the United States in which four or more people were killed accounted for 73% of all such shootings in developed countries. Of the 36 countries studied, half did not have a single mass shooting, and only 10 had more than one. We had 101 mass shootings in the United States.

When grave illnesses strike our nation, we do more than treat them. We cure them. Polio, measles, mumps, chickenpox, rubella. When these illnesses plagued our nation, we did not simply intervene with treatment; we inoculated.

If somehow we could surmount the obstacle (political) to effective gun control legislation, and if somehow we could surmount the obstacle (public funding) to effective mental health services, we will still not cure the problem of mass violence.

Mental health therapy introduces an intervention, and gun control interposes an impediment. We need a curative.

Schools have traditionally been centers of care, which can be curative if holistic. Children need to feel loved and valued. A lack of holistic nurturing can lead to dangerous feelings of alienation. Some of the holistic attention to students, however, has been unavoidably squeezed out by the enormous emphasis on students’ academic outcomes.

Intensified by insufficient time, this focus often results in compartmentalization. Academic teachers target educational outcomes, and counselors focus on mental health issues. Schools need the resources to enable each staff member to provide each student with loving, holistic attention — to create a loving community.

Advertisement

Loving communities are healthy communities, and healthy communities help children at fundamental, enduring levels.

The physician’s adage — a good doctor will make you healthy when you are ill, but a great doctor will keep you from getting ill — is an apt metaphor for this massive societal illness.

Let us by all means become a good society by increasing mental health services and passing gun control. But let’s not be satisfied with mere treatments. Let’s become a great society by curing the illness of mass violence.

Mark Blom (markblom14@outlook.com) retired last year as General Counsel for the Howard County Public School System.