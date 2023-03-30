The renegotiation of masculinity | GUEST COMMENTARY

Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham and Adam DiMarco attend the Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere of HBO Original Series "The White Lotus" at Goya Studios on October 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Their three characters represent archetypes of masculinity past, present and future. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

When the renowned academic Camille Paglia noted in her now legendary book “Sexual Personae” that “popular art is a mirror of the popular mind,” she was among the first to recognize the many ways popular art mirrors back at us the “theater” of sexuality — particularly masculinity. “No woman has to prove herself a woman in the grim way a man has to prove himself,” she wrote. “He must perform, or the show does not go on.”

Indeed.

What does it even mean to be a man in the year 2023, when one can simply declare a sexual orientation regardless of one’s assignment at birth? Looking to popular art for guidance, we see a world in which masculinity is treated like a sweater you can pull on before leaving the house in the morning and take off at night.

I watched as this notion played-out before my eyes during an old episode of the “Jerry Springer Show.” A female guest had come on in pursuit of an old girlfriend who had left her to resume a relationship with an old boyfriend. The female guest was not going to let that happen without a fight — literally, if necessary. At one point, she proudly declared to the audience that she was not afraid to physically fight a man if need be. She believed herself every bit as masculine as any man. In fact, she could turn on and off her maleness at will and was prepared to illustrate.

The audience watched as she took on a more aggressive posture in her chair, letting her limbs spread, and her voice deepen. Her gestures grew heavy and deliberate as she looked around the room with a new confidence. She was a short, stocky woman, who, on another day, had you bumped into her on a darkened subway platform, you might have briefly mistaken for a man. But on this day, under the hot studio lights and the critical gaze of the audience, the pressure was too much. Someone laughed, and her confidence suddenly slipped away, like water over a table’s edge.

Her performance may not have been convincing, but she did briefly make her point. Masculinity is an act — a part in a play in which, increasingly, many women today are unwilling to continue performing in a supporting role. Miley Cyrus wrote a song about it:

I can buy myself flowers

Write my name in the sand

Talk to myself for hours

Say things you don’t understand

I can take myself dancing

And I can hold my own hand

Yeah, I can love me better than you can

According to a new book by Brookings Fellow Richard Reeves, that’s a problem. As women succeed socially and economically today, some men are finding themselves struggling for meaning in the world they once dominated.

In “Of Boys and Men: Why the Modern Male is Struggling,” Reeves writes how boys are failing at school and men are losing ground in the labor market as their wages sink to levels lower than they were in 1979. He goes on to point out that one in five fathers are not living with their children, and how men account for almost three out of four “deaths of despair” by suicide or overdose.

Reeves paints a bleak portrait of today’s socially excluded and weakened male. “In 1985, the average man in his early 30s could squeeze your hand with about 30 pounds more force than a similarly aged woman. Today, their grip strength is about the same.” Reeves says he wrote the book out of surprise that so many of his academic colleagues were unaware of the extent of the struggle. I find that unconvincing. Signs of the struggle are all around us. One need look no further than the nearest television screen or social media platform to see that today’s men and boys are experiencing a self-esteem crisis unlike anything in recent memory as masculinity is “renegotiated” all around them.

That renegotiation is on full display for viewers of the hit HBO series “White Lotus,” as archetypes of masculinity past, present and future, are embodied in the form of three generations of American men who have come together for a family vacation at the resort. Like the three witches in the play “Macbeth,” their gatherings are weighty occasions, during which one of the show’s central questions is debated: What does it mean to be a man today?

If we accept Paglia’s assertion that popular art is a mirror, and envision art as a means by which our collective consciousness processes the pressing questions of our time, “White Lotus” doesn’t just mirror the question of masculinity, it mirrors the answer — intentional or not. Instructively, the men of” White Lotus” respond, not by renegotiating their relationship with the women, but by renegotiating the relations among themselves. In their own company, they examine their sins with honesty, and they support each other as they devise a more expansive definition of masculinity. Reeves recommends a similar approach in his book.

Men and boys, each struggling in their own particular way with the question of what it means to be a man today can, like the men of “White Lotus,” find a way forward by gathering together as fathers and sons, friends and mentors in social settings like they once did at church or work, or when civic and social clubs like the Boy Scouts were popular. With his book, Reeves recommends what viewers of “White Lotus” already know: Broken social connections are at the heart of modern man’s loss of identity, and greater social connections are the answer.

K. Ward Cummings (kwardcummings@gmail.com) is the author of “The Capitol Hill Playbook” (2nd Edition), written under the pen name Nicholas Balthazar.