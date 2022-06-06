Maryland’s new suicide prevention law holds great promise | GUEST COMMENTARY

File photo - Nick Sapin Jr., 13, of Sykesville, walks in honor of his dad, Nick Sapin Sr., at the 2019 American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Out of the Darkness Walk at Lake Elkhorn in Columbia. (Nicole Munchel for the Baltimore/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Just shy of 30 years before he signed the Emancipation Proclamation, Abraham Lincoln was grappling with severe melancholy, often telling those around him that he was thinking about suicide and wandering in the woods alone with his gun. On two separate occasions, those around him became so concerned that they took Lincoln in, cared for him, and kept him safe through his crises. Imagine how different our country — and the world — would look today if Lincoln’s loved ones had not intervened. And he was only one person.

We lost 657 Marylanders to suicide in 2019. When I think about their collective 12,812 years of potential life lost, I can’t help but wonder who we lost and why. That’s why I see so much promise in a groundbreaking new initiative in Maryland that will help us understand what drives suicide in our state and how we can intervene — but only if the team conducting the reviews are representative of all Marylanders and those most at risk.

As the former chair of the Governor’s Commission on Suicide Prevention and the director of suicide prevention for the Maryland Department of Health, I know that getting timely data to inform prevention efforts has always been a hurdle. While at the department of health, my team forged partnerships with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to expedite basic data so we could evaluate trends and make better policy decisions. The data told us how many Marylanders were dying by suicide, where they were dying, and some basic characteristics of who they were, but we were missing qualitative data that would help tell their stories and help us more effectively target our suicide prevention efforts.

After three long years of advocacy, we will finally have the missing piece of the puzzle. Last month, Gov. Larry Hogan signed HB48 into law, creating Maryland’s first Suicide Fatality Review Board. Fatality review is not new; it is a best practice already taking place for child deaths, opioid overdose deaths, homicides, and domestic violence deaths. Fatality review convenes multidisciplinary teams and experts to investigate the circumstances of deaths — in this case, suicides — and identify life stressors, warning signs, and risk factors. With a more complete picture of the person behind the statistics, fatality review teams are uniquely positioned to make recommendations for suicide prevention at individual, community, and systems levels with the information learned from their reviews.

Fatality review uncovers valuable new information, like the data from a review of railroad suicides. That study found that fewer than 5% of people who died by suicide had their cellphones with them at the time of their death. Now we know that if signs with suicide prevention hotline information are posted at bridges or railways, working phones should also be installed. The same study helped inform recommendations for fence installation along railways. Maryland’s new review process will help uncover similar lifesaving interventions.

The quality of Maryland’s reviews will depend on the composition of the review team and it being inclusive of all Marylanders. While much of the review team membership is outlined in the legislation, it is imperative that the membership is representative of the state on the basis of age, race, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, education level, and other factors to diversify experience and perspective. Everything from someone’s religious beliefs to their family structure to regional and cultural differences can influence suicide risk and protective factors. The membership, which is appointed by the Maryland Secretary of Health, must be equitable or else we run the risk of missing important social and cultural nuances that contribute to suicide risk and vulnerability.

In Maryland, there are data gaps and inaccuracies disproportionately impacting specific population groups that we must remedy. For example, Indigenous Marylanders’ race is inaccurately coded in death records. There is currently no collection of LGBTQ identity for death certificates and reports. The review board has the potential to address these disparities, but only if its members know to look for these kinds of gaps.

As Maryland becomes one of the first states to enact a suicide fatality review team, we can turn the tide on this devastating and preventable public health problem that has silently plagued our state and nation for far too long. An equitable suicide fatality review team will both gather information we need and provide recommendations for comprehensive implementation of lifesaving and affirming interventions.

Janel Cubbage (Twitter: @JanelCubbage) is the strategic partnerships and equity program manager at the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. She previously served as the chair of the Maryland Governor’s Commission on Suicide Prevention and as the Director of Suicide Prevention for the Maryland Department of Health.