I know personally that parole is a privilege; I also know Maryland’s system is broken | GUEST COMMENTARY

I went to prison 31 years ago for serious violent crime committed when I was 16-years-old. During my incarceration, I followed the rules, avoided trouble and participated in nearly every workshop, course and program that was offered, with titles like “Alternatives to Violence,” “Thinking for a Change,” and “Stress Management.” I also learned a vocational trade, earned my GED (general education degree) and took college courses. Yet, when I went up for parole after serving 20 years, the Maryland Parole Commission (MPC) members showed no interest in my personal growth or how much I had changed. Instead, it was as if I were on trial all over again. Decades after a judge had already handed down my punishment, the details of my offense were the sole consideration, and I was denied early release.

I understand that parole is a privilege. But I also know from personal experience — I came up for parole four more times before I was finally released last year — that the process for granting parole in Maryland is broken. More people outside of the system need to understand this too. Otherwise, Maryland will continue to neglect this important tool, which lawmakers could easily make both fairer and better at protecting public safety.

My personal experience with the MPC is not unique. A new report from the Justice Policy Institute (JPI), a nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C., describes our state’s parole process as fraught with challenges. Safe at Home: Improving Maryland’s Parole Release Decision Making is based on the first comprehensive review of the Maryland parole system since 1935. Like its predecessor 90 years earlier, JPI learned that many people do not understand the principles of parole. This includes employees working in the system. JPI researchers also found that the system’s routine failure to adhere to its own rules and procedures results in poor outcomes overall.

A good example of these failures is Maryland parole’s performance during the COVID-19 pandemic. In other states, officials took steps to reduce prison populations in order to minimize the spread of the virus. More people were made eligible for a hearing and sooner. Maryland, on the other hand, saw sharp declines in both the number of newly eligible individuals and the number of hearings. Our state’s parole grant rate actually went down during the crisis.

I was part of that trend. The first time I appeared before the parole board during COVID my request was denied because an outdated risk assessment suggested that I might commit a new offense and needed drug treatment. That I had spent a quarter of a century in prison and had no drug-related infractions during all those years didn’t seem to matter.

After nearly a century of indifference, it is time for Maryland to finally embrace the spirit and the intent of parole. Once a judge has imposed an indeterminate prison sentence, the first date of parole eligibility should indicate that the goals of punishment have been met. At that point, the MPC’s focus should not be on the details of the offense or other old records, but on whether the person under review is ready to take on the responsibility of release. Used correctly in this way, parole can safely reduce our reliance on expensive, overcrowded prisons by recognizing those who have made sincere, lasting changes in their life and by providing an incentive to others to make similar changes.

Since my release a year ago, I have had a steady home and a full-time job. I also work continually with youth involved in the justice system and, with a specific focus on the long-sentenced geriatric population, others who are still on the inside. I am proud to say that I have been described on more than one occasion as an asset to my community. But it is important to understand that I am not unique. Rather, I am but one example of the many men and women who have turned their lives around yet have been trapped under a broken parole system. Maryland can do better by these deserving individuals; it is time for our state to take a serious look at parole and for our state’s leaders to enact the changes that are urgently needed to fix this system once and for all.

Willie Hamilton (Willie@nostrugglenosuccess.org) is a case worker with the Baltimore-based reentry program No Struggle No Success, Inc. He entered prison as a teenager, in 1992, on charges of robbery and murder.