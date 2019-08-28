Is the Trump who shared the stage with Macron the same guy who tweets?

It’s not the only foreign policy matter that President Trump grasps better than many of his critics. In response to a journalist’s question about Mr. Trump daring to consider letting Russia back into the G-7, the president framed the issue as punishment for President Barack Obama having been “outsmarted” by Russian President Vladimir Putin when Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014. The attempt to overthrow the Russian-friendly Ukrainian president through a Western-backed coup resulted in Russia’s efforts to safeguard Crimea, which was gifted to Ukraine by former Soviet premier Nikita Khrushchev in 1954, and where Russia’s Sebastopol Naval Base (home to the Black Sea Fleet) has been located since 1783.