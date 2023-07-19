Marijuana use is legal in Maryland, yet it can make you ineligible for certain federal jobs | GUEST COMMENTARY

While medical marijuana use has been legal in Maryland since 2013 and recreational possession became legal on July 1, federal laws classify marijuana (both medical and recreational) as an illegal Schedule I drug. Because of this, qualified individuals who seek employment in the federal government, and who reside and work in jurisdictions where marijuana use is legal, are prohibited from obtaining certain positions — even if their cannabis use is medically prescribed for physical or mental health conditions.

I am proud of my four years of service in the United States Army, but it left me with PTSD after serving through a traumatic time at my duty stations. I had a lonely transition from the service to civilian life, and like many veterans, I frequently had rage and suicidal ideation. Eventually, I found my footing in academia and veteran advocacy surrounded by other motivated and intelligent veterans from around the globe willing to talk about and address mental health. This journey would not have been possible without the support of phenomenal mental health professionals, faithful viblings (veteran siblings), supportive civilians and a very important prescription: medical cannabis.

PTSD and other mental health symptoms left me miserable for a period of time after my military separation. Seeking help from my Texas Veterans Affairs (VA) providers, I was prescribed six different psychotropic medications, the combination of which worsened my symptoms. I had a breakthrough while studying psychology in Michigan, however: I obtained a medical cannabis license from a doctor.

Cannabis and therapy did for me what all those pills could not. My rage disappeared; I felt calmer and more balanced. I was able to safely wean down from six medications to one, in addition to the medical cannabis. Continuing with this therapeutic regimen, I have been able to earn four college degrees, work on Capitol Hill with the House Committee on Veterans Affairs, and provide therapy for clients coping with their own anxiety and trauma.

The purpose of this is not for intoxication, it is used for alleviation of symptoms of a medical condition. Medical cannabis prescriptions can reduce symptoms of trauma, anxiety, insomnia and traumatic flashbacks. For some, it is an infinitely safer and more effective alternative than psychotropic medications. According to a recent study of veterans that compared those who used medical and recreational cannabis, the medical cannabis users had lower odds of other drug use, alcohol or drug-related problems, or alcohol or drug use disorders. In states where medical cannabis delivery is legal and available, homebound veterans suffering from chronic pain have new life-affirming options to improve quality of life — including in employment.

Like many other veterans, I wanted to continue serving my country with a career in federal service. I was fortunate to be awarded a fellowship with a federal agency that is located in Maryland and began the paperwork process. On the screening form I completed, I responded honestly to a question about marijuana use because medical marijuana is legal in the state of Maryland, where I reside and the agency is located. That honesty came with a heavy cost: I was told that I could not work at a federal agency because “substance users” are deemed a high risk to the country. I was flagged for one year, preventing me from applying anywhere with the background check. My use of that prescription has now stopped me from federally serving my country further.

I was devastated by the thought that I, who served my country honorably, could now be considered a risk to the country because cannabis is legal where I live, but illegal at the same time, despite the fact that many veterans and civilians alike have medical cannabis prescriptions. It is legal in three dozen states, three territories, and the District of Columbia — where the seat of the federal government is located. I have had a legal medical cannabis prescription since 2018 and purchase only at state-regulated dispensaries in the communities where I have lived in. My VA health care providers (including my psychologist, psychiatrist and primary care provider) are all aware of my cannabis prescription. The state of Maryland, where I live, allows delivery of medical cannabis. Nothing I do is hidden; nothing is illegal. Yet legally taking a medication that allows me to be my best self cost me the opportunity to take up a different position with the U.S. government.

The regulations pertaining to cannabis do not align with the current reality of medical cannabis use, and these gray areas open the path for stigmatization, discrimination and ostracization. Congress must remove cannabis from the Prohibited Restricted Substances list, but in the meantime, an immediate exemption should be issued for medical cannabis cardholders.

I am the exact type of person — driven, intelligent, honest and dedicated — the federal government needs in its workforce. As a Black woman veteran, I am also the exact type of person the federal government wants in its workforce. If the federal government wants to build a capable, more inclusive and diverse workforce, it must change this policy.

Tiahna Pantovich (tiahna@vetsxhbcu.org) is a social worker and founder of VETSxHBCU, which supports military-connected communities on the nation’s Historically Black College and University campuses.