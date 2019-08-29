Baltimore needs an express MARC train to D.C.

A recent MTA report showed that Baltimore’s Penn Station has the most southbound boardings of any station along the route, and that number is growing. Between November 2017 and November 2018, the number of people boarding southbound trains at Penn Station on a representative weekday increased from 2,820 people to 3,855 people, representing a 37% increase in just one year. Yet, at this time of increased Baltimore ridership, the MARC Penn Line is falling short of its potential. Assuming no delays, the fastest morning MARC train to D.C. takes 55 minutes, and the fastest evening return MARC train — with the fewest stops of any train during the commute period — takes 48 minutes to reach Baltimore. The commute times for the remaining MARC trains between these destinations range between 58 minutes to as long as 70 minutes. These times are just too slow, deterring those considering a move to Baltimore, draining the quality of life of thousands of commuters who currently take the train, and stifling the competitiveness of our region.