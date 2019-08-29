Baltimore needs an express MARC train to D.C.

This month, developers unveiled a framework for Penn Station’s redevelopment, proposing, among other things, a second station terminal, an additional platform for express train service, and better bicycle and pedestrian access. The plans are tremendously exciting. But another change would also enormously benefit those who use the station, and it can happen almost immediately: a true express MARC train running between Baltimore’s Penn Station and D.C.’s Union Station. Thousands of Baltimoreans commute on the MARC Penn Line to work in D.C. every day. It is a crucial link between our two cities, delivering economic opportunity to the heart of Baltimore and a dedicated workforce to the heart of our nation’s capital. Baltimore deserves a true MARC express train that takes no more than 40 minutes to get to D.C. and back.
A recent MTA report showed that Baltimore’s Penn Station has the most southbound boardings of any station along the route, and that number is growing. Between November 2017 and November 2018, the number of people boarding southbound trains at Penn Station on a representative weekday increased from 2,820 people to 3,855 people, representing a 37% increase in just one year. Yet, at this time of increased Baltimore ridership, the MARC Penn Line is falling short of its potential. Assuming no delays, the fastest morning MARC train to D.C. takes 55 minutes, and the fastest evening return MARC train — with the fewest stops of any train during the commute period — takes 48 minutes to reach Baltimore. The commute times for the remaining MARC trains between these destinations range between 58 minutes to as long as 70 minutes. These times are just too slow, deterring those considering a move to Baltimore, draining the quality of life of thousands of commuters who currently take the train, and stifling the competitiveness of our region.
The solution is simple: out of the 14-odd trains that leave Baltimore in the morning and return to Baltimore in the evening, at least one northbound and one southbound train should be true express trains, cutting out all intermediate, lower-ridership stops between the two cities. An express train could provide a 40-minute, one-way commute for Baltimore workers to jobs in D.C.
Longer term, even greater gains are possible with capital investments that will eliminate chokepoints along the Baltimore-Washington rail corridor, such as a new Baltimore-Potomac Tunnel and additional tracks between Halethorpe and New Carrolton.
Providing an express train is a commonsense improvement to MARC service that has wide support among current Penn Station MARC commuters. The Penn Station MARC Riders Group was formed as an all-volunteer group of riders and supporters in late 2018 to advocate for faster and more reliable MARC service between Baltimore and D.C. On three weekday mornings in early June 2019, our group surveyed over one hundred southbound MARC riders boarding at Penn Station. We discovered that those surveyed were overwhelmingly in favor of Baltimore-Washington express trains (greater than 93% of respondents). We also discovered that riders come from all over Baltimore City, though many live near Penn Station. The great majority of riders take the MARC for work almost every single workday — 70% of respondents ride the MARC Penn Line 3-5 days per week, and 13% ride the MARC Penn Line more than 5 times per week. The full survey results are available on our Facebook group — Penn Station MARC Riders Group.
Right now, Maryland’s biggest city deserves a reliable and quick MARC Penn Line express train to Washington, D.C. Every minute of reduced travel time between the two cities represents more energy, investment, and opportunity for the core of Baltimore City.
Colin Beckman, a member of the Penn Station MARC Riders Group, lives in Baltimore’s West Greenmount neighborhood and commutes regularly to Washington on the MARC train. His email is beckman.colin@gmail.com.