Medicaid now covers prenatal care in Md. for undocumented residents, but many barriers to access still exist | GUEST COMMENTARY

During the 2022 legislative session, we were elated by the news that the Maryland General Assembly passed the Healthy Babies Equity Act, which would extend Medicaid coverage to pregnant people who would otherwise be eligible if not for their immigration status. But our moods dampened when we realized it would not be implemented until July of this year. There was already a great need.

Take this one sultry day not long after the bill passed. Our Mama and Baby Mobile Unit — or the “Mama Baby Bus” as we call it — was parked at one of its usual locations at a strip mall in Langley Park, Maryland. The University of Maryland Capital Region Health team on board hurriedly worked to avoid keeping pregnant patients waiting outside too long under the hot sun in the parking lot. With a mission to provide high-quality health care in convenient locations regardless of people’s insurance and immigration status, the Mama Baby Bus has been one of few resources for low-income, uninsured pregnant patients in our region.

As we interviewed and examined our eighth patient that day, we learned some important details. She came to Maryland after a harrowing journey from the Caribbean through the jungles of Central America and across the U.S.-Mexico border. Along the way, she faced physical abuse, periods of malnutrition and exposure to the elements — all while experiencing the symptoms of early pregnancy. Despite the dangers of this journey, her pregnancy made the decision to flee her country’s extreme poverty and gang violence all the more imperative. Arriving in Maryland only weeks from her due date, the woman was declined as a patient at multiple locations, including community health centers, due to long waiting periods and her advanced pregnancy; many prenatal care practices will only accept patients in the first and second trimesters.

We completed our assessment, collected blood, urine and vaginal samples for testing, performed an ultrasound and connected the patient to local resources for domestic violence and sexual assault counseling, housing support and other nonprofits that can provide donated diapers and essential newborn supplies. Our testing later revealed a sexually transmitted infection, anemia, gestational diabetes and an abnormal Pap smear that required further care to reduce the risk of cervical cancer. Our team ensured that this patient was given the necessary treatment and support to provide the best chances for a good outcome, which eventually included a full-term delivery and a healthy baby.

Many patients like our Patient No. 8 never receive the care they need, and that’s among the many reasons we’re pleased July 1 has finally come, and along with it the implementation of the Healthy Babies Equity Act. Maryland now joins 17 other states and the District of Columbia in providing medical coverage to undocumented pregnant people. This expansion recognizes the societal benefit of widespread prenatal and postpartum care, which can reduce stillbirths, keep babies out of the NICU, reduce maternal morbidity and mortality and, consequently, reduce the cost of health care on our already strained state and national budgets. And it takes a step toward ensuring this essential service is provided to a marginalized population that is already struggling to make ends meet.

However, accessing care requires much more than just having insurance coverage. Multiple hurdles must still be overcome, including transportation, language barriers and other factors. Finding a clinic that accepts patients late in their pregnancies or with excessive risk factors is challenging.

All of that means that our our distinctly purple-colored RV — marked with the March of Dimes and University of Maryland Capital Region Health logos — will continue to be a necessary haven for quality health care for people like Patient No. 8.

With a team of midwives, family physicians, a medical assistant and driver, this clinic on wheels travels to multiple locations around Prince George’s County and Wards 7 and 8 in D.C. On any given day, the team has been able to diagnose and provide early intervention for conditions such as gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, sexually transmitted infections, anemia, and even cervical cancer, among many other acute and chronic health problems that are managed.

This program has been a lifeline for thousands of families and will continue to play an important role even after the Medicaid expansion. So, while we celebrate the expansion of Medicaid coverage, we would also caution that our institutions and local legislatures must continue to fund and support innovative community-based programs like ours, which reduce barriers to care, provide needed health care services and physically travel to where the need and demand are greatest.

Dr. Alexander Kaysin (Alexander.Kaysin@umm.edu) is director of Maternal and Child Health in the Department of Family Medicine within University of Maryland Capital Region Health.