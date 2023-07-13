I took my husband, Reginald F. Lewis, to a faith healer, but it was my faith the man healed | GUEST COMMENTARY

Loida Lewis poses next to a portrait of her husband, Reginald F. Lewis, in 1996, while convening a meeting of the board of directors of TLC Beatrice International Holdings, which she chaired at the time as the company's then CEO. (Lee White)

Lord, please destroy the cancer that’s sapping the life of my beloved soulmate. Father God, have mercy in the name of Your Son, our Lord Jesus Christ.

Amen.

Slowly lifting my head from my clasped hands, I make the sign of the cross, then open my eyes onto the sumptuous interior of 834 Fifth Avenue, a breathtaking, 15-room, two-level East Side co-op apartment across the street from Central Park. Given that New Year’s Day 1993 was a few days ago, my family and I have lived in 834 Fifth Avenue less than a month.

My husband, Reginald Lewis, purchased and oversaw the decoration of this exquisite $12-million abode, which holds four upstairs bedrooms, a dining area capable of seating 24, antiques that include two 18th century French writing desks, and artwork from masters such as Romare Bearden and Picasso.

I’d sell it all in a heartbeat, if that would obliterate the inoperable brain cancer my spouse is bravely battling.

Ditto Reginald’s private jet and our majestic, multimillion dollar home in Paris, where Reginald guides the fortunes of an international food corporation he acquired five and a half years ago for $1 billion.

Wealth has never been my be-all and end-all. At the moment, my top priority is saving the love of my life, the father of our daughters Leslie and Christina.

If God gave me a choice in the matter, I’d gladly exchange my life for Reginald’s. He’s the rock our family is anchored to.

My thoughts are interrupted by the voice of our butler, Lucien Stoutt: “Mrs. Lewis, the Reverend Angelo Lando is downstairs.”

“Bring him upstairs, Lucien.”

Easily the best-known faith healer in the Philippines, my homeland, Lando (not his real name) gives me a firm handshake after striding confidently into the master bedroom. A slightly-built man who’s pushing 60, he has jet-black hair and looks to be about 5-foot-6. Lando’s accompanied by another Filipino who’s carrying a black leather bag. I’m guessing it contains what Lando needs to perform psychic surgery on my husband.

As Lando approaches a massage table that’s been draped with towels for my spouse’s procedure, I draw in a super deep breath and hold it for a second, then exhale slowly.

This desperate faith-healer gambit is my idea, not my husband’s.

Few individuals are as analytical, fact-based and no-nonsense as Reginald, who turned 50 last month. When he decided against chemotherapy and radiation treatments in order to protect his diminishing brain function, I secretly wept, because I would have opted for both of those regimens.

But once it was clear that Western medicine’s top cancer-fighting weapons were off the table, I began looking into the Philippines’ rich history of nontraditional medical treatments.

Faith healers do booming business back home. And the best of the best has flown to Manhattan from the Philippines for the express purpose of saving my darling husband.

Reginald initially wanted nothing to do with “that [expletive] quackery” as he characterized it, but now that his weakened left side has left him barely able to walk, he’s reluctantly agreed. Reginald is lying face-up on the massage table, wearing shorts that a towel has been draped over.

Joining me, Reginald, Lando and Lando’s assistant in the guest room are my brother-in-law Tony Fugett, who’s traveled from Baltimore to assist his stricken sibling. Tony, who’s been a godsend, is looking at Lando with unabashed skepticism that borders on hostility.

Clad in a white Cuban shirt and dark slacks, Lando isn’t wearing a mask or gloves, but has a thick gold ring on his left hand and a hefty gold bracelet on his right wrist.

Picking the black leather bag from the floor, he suddenly thrusts it toward the ceiling and calls out in a booming voice:

“Mga espiritu! Alisin ang lahat ng negatibong energies mula sa katawan ni Reg Lewis.”

Not understanding Tagalog, the native language of the Philippines, my husband and Tony are clearly baffled.

I’ll tell them later what Lando has just bellowed: “Spirits! Remove all negative energies from Reg Lewis’ body.”

Now Lando begins silently kneading Reginald’s stomach, before making a quick north-to-south incision using only his hands. Torrents of bright red blood begin flowing down Reginald’s sides, staining the white towels protecting the massage table.

REGINALD F. LEWIS | Harvard-educated lawyer and businessman Reginald F. Lewis was one of the richest men in the 1980s for his skillful ability to leverage buyouts. He founded TLC (“The Lewis Company”) in 1983 as a holding company for McCall Pattern Company, which he bought for $1 million. He flipped that company in 1987, making a 90-to-1 gain, and used his earnings to buy out Beatrice Company’s international foods division. Lewis in doing so became the first African American to build a billion-dollar company. (Sam.vaghani/Wikimedia Commons)

Alarmed, I peer at my husband’s face to see if he’s in excruciating pain, but miraculously he seems to be doing just fine. Lando runs his hands and fingers through the massive incision he’s created, then starts pulling bloody entrails out of Reginald’s midsection ... even though my husband’s cancer is attacking his brain ... I really want to believe this, I really, really do.

But it doesn’t take long to see Lando is relying on impressive sleight of hand and is substituting animal entrails for the cancerous material he’s supposedly extracting from my soulmate. As Lando continues his routine, it’s clear to Reginald, Tony and me that the renowned faith healer is merely an opportunistic charlatan, but we allow him to finish his “operation.”

When it’s over about 15 minutes later, Reginald calmly and courteously thanks Lando, who I direct Lucien to escort downstairs.

Lucien, Lando and Lando’s assistant are barely out the bedroom door before Tony, who has a temper like his older brother, pops off. Noting that Lando was “palming” Reginald and little else, Tony is dead set against Lando receiving his $20,000 fee.

Reginald, who’s now sitting upright on the massage table as I numbly wipe fake blood off his stomach and chest, is equally adamant that Lando is getting paid.

“Why am I paying him?” Reginald asks quietly. “Because there was a promise of hope. Is this amount of money worth the promise of hope?

“Yes!”

Hope. I’m armed with something considerably stronger than that, namely the unparalleled might of my Lord and Savior. I’m able to see Angelo Lando’s visit this morning for exactly what it is: A test of my faith.

Nothing I just saw has weakened my allegiance in the slightest, which is what God wanted to learn before blessing my spouse and I with a miracle.

“Darling, we’re going to beat this,” I tell Reginald as I look him in the eye. Upon hearing this he wraps both arms around me, and I can practically feel the determination emanating from his fierce heart.

With God in our corner, there’s no way the malady sabotaging my husband’s brain can win.

Loida Lewis is the former CEO of TLC Beatrice, a multinational food conglomerate she commandeered following the death of her husband, Baltimore-native Reginald F. Lewis, who acquired the company during an audacious billion-dollar transaction in 1987. This essay is adapted from Ms. Lewis’ autobiography “Why Should Guys Have All the Fun?” (Wiley, March 2023), which was co-written with Blair S. Walker, a former Baltimore Sun copyboy, intern and business reporter.