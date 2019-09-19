Art trumped Trump in Baltimore’s Little Italy

Two weeks ago, 30,000 people filled the streets of Baltimore’s Little Italy to experience art, music, al fresco dining and the meaning of community at the fifth annual Little Italy Madonnari Arts Festival presented by the Little Italy Neighborhood Association and the Baltimore Jazz Alliance. Fifty artists from Italy, Mexico, Belgium and all over the U.S., and student artists from Baltimore School for the Arts, Jemicy School, City Springs Elementary/Middle School and the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland, painted 42 giant Renaissance and contemporary 3D masterpieces using chalk pastels as the medium and the street as their canvas. The theme was “courage,” and the artists’ personal statements were as beautiful and thought provoking as their art. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Martin Luther King Jr., artist Amy Sherald, the ladies of NASA, David holding the head of Goliath, Colin Kaepernick and Megan Rapinoe and images inspired by Leonardo Da Vinci remained on South High Street for days afterward.