Business education and the liberal arts are inseparable | GUEST COMMENTARY

Higher education is experiencing the same headwinds as so many other industries — changing demographics, different generational behaviors, different stakeholder needs and assumptions, and unregulated and unaccredited competitors. Questions abound: Do we even need a degreed college education versus online learning, certificates and apprenticeships?

I came to Loyola University Maryland decades ago for my MBA following a traditional liberal arts undergraduate education. After many years of leadership in the financial services industry, I returned last year as dean of the business school, because I learned the value of professional preparation within the academic context of the type of small institution where collaboration across campus is possible.

While some want to separate business education from the liberal arts, I’ve learned its power and effectiveness come from its existence within the liberal arts. Separating the two would diminish both. Business schools are not primarily about vocational training or the transfer of technical skills, although those are certainly achieved. Within the liberal arts context, we educate the whole student, teaching them how to move forward in the world and business community and providing them with insights and abilities that serve them for life.

We have a responsibility to prepare our students for a world changing so rapidly that we cannot identify all the jobs they will hold. We can only be successful if we ensure that the 21st-century definition of a liberal arts university incorporates a business school as an option and that business schools must in turn be infused with centuries-tested competencies. Infused — not just contiguous, embedded and informed by — but also informing traditional liberal arts, carrying out the magnificent synergy of the two.

Our modern understanding of education first arose in the 12th century when a pope mandated schools at every cathedral, which created the humanist traditions committed to developing the character and mindset of young adults to prepare a citizenry capable of informed decision-making and civic leadership. Centuries later, the purpose of education expanded, growing from the post-Industrial Revolution in the 19th century to prepare a cadre of qualified professionals to guide those industries.

In the 20th century — as the U.S. developed a robust middle class after the Second World War and focused on creating access to opportunity through G.I. bills, investment in regional public colleges, and affirmative action — education became the path toward not just civic growth and professionalization, but also economic mobility.

Contrast these rich visions of education with online learning companies, stand-alone certificates and apprenticeships absent context. These education models provide very different visions of education.

Business schools grew within multifaceted universities. Those schools are primarily degree focused, as the degree is still viewed as best able to reflect the above big-picture purposes of education. A business school education does not compete with traditional liberal arts education; it complements and completes it.

As a newly minted academic dean, I am inspired by the ability to create awareness in the business community of how we can achieve those timeless purposes. I’m also privileged to learn from other business leaders what they believe we should do to ensure our students have the requisite skills — hard and soft — to be successful, impactful leaders over the course of their lives, not just in their first job.

Our business school is judged on our ability to prove that our students achieve certain learning objectives in the classroom. We, as well as our liberal arts colleagues, must ascertain that students can create, evaluate, analyze, apply, understand, remember and collaborate. Learning objectives within each business discipline mandate student skills. Writing proficiency, effective communication, entrepreneurial leadership, ethical reasoning and competency are all measured in the business school as well as across the campus in not one but two robust core curriculums.

If our business schools are truly operating as 21st-century liberal arts institutions — framing what we do in the business school as seamless with the other liberal arts — we will better prepare our students as citizens, professionals and upward-moving achievers who change the trajectories of their and their families’ lives. They will also be ethical and holistic decision-makers, change agents, and business leaders who create sustainable social capital in the undoubtedly harder, more challenging and uncertain world ahead.

Mary Ann Scully is dean of Loyola University Maryland’s Sellinger School of Business and Management in Baltimore. Her email address is mascully@loyola.edu.