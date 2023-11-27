Do yard signs supporting Israel endorse killing of Palestinians? Muslim man questions their purpose | GUEST COMMENTARY

“We stand with Israel”; “Baltimore stands with Israel.”

These are just two of the signs I’ve begun noticing during my almost daily walks around my neighborhood here in Pikesville. Just a few days ago, an American and Israeli flag meshed together as one was put up by a neighbor whose home sits across mine. It’s a clear showing that the highly charged emotions from the overseas Israel and Palestine conflict aren’t only taking root through mass protests in our capitals and cities across America, but have seeped in right here in our very own neighborhoods; places usually meant to be safe spaces of community and togetherness for all who live in them.

For me, it’s also the first time in nearly 10 years since being in my neighborhood I’ve begun to feel a level of discomfort both for myself and my family. The regular, fast-paced walks — primarily a means of exercise and getting away from my desk — are now undertaken with a heightened awareness of my surroundings and potential danger ahead. Pointed conversations with my wife (who wears a hijab) and our Muslim children about being cautious have unfortunately become a necessary reality. We’ve even contemplated moving.

You may think I’m overreacting, but just a few weeks ago my own fourth grade daughter in the middle of her school day was asked by another student to sign a paper voting for Israel “to win.” When asked later by a different student whether she had signed it or not, she responded she had not. The student went on to tell her it was because she was a racist. It’s difficult for me to understand how innocent children barely 9 or 10 years of age, who are usually more concerned with fun and play (I know mine are) have also been brought into a conflict that even many adults struggle to understand the root causes of.

As the climbing toll of Gazans killed by Israeli Defense Forces climbs past 13,000 (nearly half of the victims are children), with thousands more people injured, I’m at a loss for words.

What are such signs and flags here meant to represent? How should I as a bystander, my family, a neighbor be reading them? Are they an endorsement of killing more innocent Gazans so Israel can take out Hamas, members of which amount to only 1% of the total 2.2 million Gazan population? Perhaps an explanation next to such signage could help; otherwise, I’m only left to wonder.

In fairness, if such signage had gone up after Hamas’ horrendous Oct. 7 attack on Israelis, I could understand and even sympathize. For me, the Israelis killed that day are just as precious as the Gazans of today. But as they say, context matters. The reality is, many of these signs and flags I’ve seen have gone up in recent weeks and days. This is what makes it even more troubling, especially in light of an utterly decimated Gaza.

I can’t say that I haven’t thought about putting up a Palestinian flag; I have. Not because I support Hamas; I don’t. Not because I’m Palestinian; I’m not. Not because I hate Jews; that’s just impossible. I stand with the Palestinian people because the humanity inside me simply cannot ignore the plight of endless suffering that they continue to endure at the hands of a ruthless and unjust Israeli government that continues to violate both human rights and rules of war.

I’m also aware of the fact that raising a Palestinian flag at this particular time may not be the most productive way to convey my grievances of Israel’s cruel behavior. A bystander or a neighbor could perceive that I have no regard for Israelis who lost their lives on Oct. 7 or worse, that I’m somehow a supporter of Hamas’ actions. Neither of those assumptions are true or beliefs I would want anyone walking away with, so I tread on the side of caution.

To be absolutely clear, my unequivocal stand against the actions and conduct of the Israeli government in Gaza doesn’t mean I’m against your free speech; after all, I’m a U.S. Marine veteran who in one way served so Americans could always have the right to self-expression. I’m just simply asking you (especially my dear neighbors whom I consider extended family) to at least take a moment to think and self-reflect.

Over 11,000 Gazans already have been killed at the hands of the Israeli government, with no end in sight. Putting up such signage and flags leaves me thinking that the deaths of more innocent Palestinians are what you stand for.

Mansoor T. Shams (X: @mansoortshams) is a Muslim American U.S. Marine veteran, the founder of MuslimMarine.org and a public speaker. He also serves as a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.