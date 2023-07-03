The underside of the American Revolution | GUEST COMMENTARY

Visitors tour the Capitol Rotunda in 2003, near John Trumbull's painting titled "Declaration of Independence, July 4th, 1776," capturing when the Continental Congress formally endorsed the Declaration of Independence. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak) (CHARLES DHARAPAK/AP)

No American holiday is more revered than July 4, when the Declaration of Independence was approved by the Second Continental Congress in 1776. Marking the formal beginning of the revolt against Great Britain, the event has been accorded valorous status in the nation’s memory even though, in reality, it was fraught with serious shortcomings and crises.

The vast majority of the 2.5 million residents in the 13 colonies did not participate — in heart or in action — in the independence movement. America by 1776 was still a vast agrarian society, with only about a half dozen cities, and the trade and taxation issues raised by Patriots were unlikely to be easily communicated, or persuasive, to farmers whose daily activities were scarcely affected by British policies.

Advertisement

Nor did the unpredictable, often irascible nature of some Patriot leaders impress all Americans, as illustrated by fiery John Adams, about whom Benjamin Franklin wrote:

“I am persuaded that he means well for his country, always an honest man, often a Wise one, but sometimes and in some things, absolutely out of his Senses.”

Advertisement

Hence, the difficulty of raising a fighting force or keeping soldiers in the Continental Army. General George Washington often lamented that one half of his army was preoccupied in keeping track of the other. Little wonder that help from other nations — including Spain, the Netherlands and France — was necessary to defeat the British.

Many Americans were neutral about the decision to revolt because simply making a living consumed their time and thoughts; others, dubbed Loyalists, were downright opposed. Older, educated, often businessmen, these individuals thought time and negotiation would effect better relations with the mother country than war. Better the devil of British government that they knew than the future American devil they did not.

Some 70,000 of these Loyalists left America, most heading to Canada, bringing with them their talents to invest in another land. No better example of divided Patriot-Loyalist families exists than Patriot Ben Franklin and his Loyalist son, William Franklin, the royal governor of New Jersey. William Franklin was ultimately removed from office and imprisoned by Patriots; he never reconciled with his father and went into exile in London, where he lived out his days.

Some Loyalists were subjected to physically harsh treatment such as tarring and feathering of their bodies. Others had their homes raided, destroyed and even confiscated. Hyperbolic propaganda exacerbated tensions among the divided society. Inaction to British policies, read one pamphlet, “will debauch your Wives and Daughters, devour your Cattle, Swine, Corn and Poultry … make Dastards of brave Men, and Fools of the Fearful; Thieves of the Honest, and Whores of the Modest; Reprobates of the Religious, and Madmen of the Moral.”

Even Thomas Jefferson, the main author of the Declaration of Independence, reveled in literary overreach blaming King George III for all of America’s problems: “He has plundered our seas, ravaged our Coasts, burnt our towns, and destroyed the lives of our people … He has excited domestic insurrections amongst us, and has endeavored to bring on the inhabitants of the frontiers, the merciless Indian Savages, whose known rule of warfare, is an undistinguished destruction of all ages, sexes and conditions.”

Without doubt, the American Revolution’s success was an enormous accomplishment for the young nation, and its anniversary should be celebrated as one of U.S. history’s great moments. But whether the fits and starts of this upstart land indeed led to the “more perfect union” in the Constitution, implemented in 1789, is still under scrutiny on Independence Day 2023 — especially by foreign nations who view America’s history in the last several years with consternation. A large segment of our population views obvious lies as absolute truth and political retribution as the norm.

Neither a hoary, mature nation nor a young one, the United States is unique: It may well qualify as the oldest living adolescent country in the world.

Thomas V. DiBacco is professor emeritus at American University. His email is tvmzdb6063@cs.com.