Explaining aging to my grandchildren: lessons from an iguana | GUEST COMMENTARY

My 5-year-old granddaughter, Emma, and I were playing shark attack in the pool where she lives in Costa Rica. We paused, and I mentioned the rubber alligator that I had brought from the states that grows to six times its size when left in water. My granddaughter gently reminded me that when we opened the package, we discovered that it was not an alligator at all, but rather an iguana because it had a fold of skin under its chin.

“Remember, Tita, it is an iguana. It has that thing hanging from its neck.” And then with a tilt of her head and a look of puzzled curiosity, Emma said, “Tita, you have one of those too, just like the iguana.” With a smile, I said, “Emma, you are absolutely right. Sometimes when people get older, they do have some skin that hangs from under their chin.”

Advertisement

Of course, Emma was referring to my “turkey wattle.” That is the unfortunate term that is used to describe the excess tissue that hangs under an older person’s jaw line. For iguanas, this fold of skin, called a dewlap, can unfold to attract mates, and warn off rivals. I want to believe that my appendage has an equally noble purpose. But to be honest, I have been feeling self-conscious about my aging face and my “turkey wattle.”

This exchange with my granddaughter caused me to think about my own body image as I near the age of 70. I have been thinking about what kind of messages I would like to give my grandchildren about my changing form. Children are influenced by how adults around them think and speak about their bodies. Innocent, negative comments that we make about ourselves like, “These pants make me look fat” or “I wish I did not have so many wrinkles; they make me look so old” are quickly internalized by children. They learn as much from what we say about ourselves, as they do from what we say to them directly.

Advertisement

I want my grandchildren to know that old age, as in all stages of development, brings both gains and losses that are appropriate for our stage of life. At 5 years of age, Emma has lost the ability to fit in the baby carriage, but she has gained the ability to walk, run and skip. She now has the freedom to choose where she wants to go. Emma may sometimes feel sad about what she has lost. When her brother, Ian, was still a baby he could snuggle in his parent’s lap while taking a bottle. Sometimes, Emma wistfully thought that she would still like to be fed a bottle too. Yet now, she also appreciates that she can feed herself independently and can choose the foods she wants to eat. Emma’s body intuitively knows how it needs to change to prepare her for her next stage of life.

This process of losing and gaining abilities is also happening to me. My arms have lost some muscle, which may lead to looser skin, and I no longer have the strength of my youth. I have less energy. My body intuitively knows that, as an elder, I will not need the strength and muscle that was once essential. My body leads me in the direction I need to go. There is much, however, that I have gained. I have a different perspective on life’s ups and downs. I have stories to tell. Most importantly, I have more time: time to think, time to write and time to sit and play with my grandchildren. I know that, when my body and mind fail me as I age, I will feel sad about these losses, but I hope to appreciate the person I will become.

I want my grandchildren to know that in another 10 or 15 years, I will not look like, or act like, the grandmother I am now. What I hope to focus my attention and my grandchildren’s attention on, is what I am still able to do with my body and mind. I hope to have the time to sit with them and listen and learn about their world. I could share stories about my world. We could snuggle on the couch and read a book together; we perhaps could take walks. I hope we will be able to share our sadness about the many losses in our lives and the joys that can come with change. We can certainly still laugh together. I want my grandchildren to know that my body is doing just what it is supposed to do as it ages. They do not need to be frightened of the changes they see in me, and together, we can explore what they mean.

As my body and mind change with time, I will find a new role in the world, which utilizes the abilities I have gained and adjusts to the abilities I have lost. Finding a new role while aging is done by elder bison in their herds. Without the strength and energy of their youth, the elders sit and surround the youngest bison to protect them from the frigid and bitter wind. The new role of the elders is to shield the next bison generation and to ensure their safe passage into young adulthood. In my next stage of life, I hope that I too, can contribute to the safe and secure passage of our next generation’s journey into adulthood.

Mary Mueller (marymueller1013@gmail.com) is a social worker at Kennedy Krieger Institute providing mental health services.