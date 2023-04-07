The constructive side of hypocrisy | GUEST COMMENTARY

Rep. George Santos leaves Capitol Hill in Washington in January. The New York Republican, who has admitted to fabricating many aspects of his life story, is carrying on in Congress despite calls for him to resign. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

A psychologist praising hypocrisy sounds almost … hypocritical. But it is my belief that we are better off exploring it rather than eradicating it.

In our splintered public sphere, leaders and luminaries regularly confront us with words and behaviors characterized by dishonesty, dissembling and deceit. And it is easy for us to respond with outrage, as we self-righteously condemn the brazen lies of George Santos or the flagrant duplicity of Tucker Carlson, to provide two recent examples.

What is much harder, however, but ultimately far more constructive and necessary, is to acknowledge the uncomfortable reality that just beneath everyone’s well-polished surface lies a busy traffic of contradictions and incongruities.

In “Henry V,” Shakespeare, that peerless observer of human nature, wrote, “Into a thousand parts divide one man,” suggesting that we all live with an internal battalion of identities that constantly struggle with each other for sovereignty. And the titular character of Othello unforgettably announces, “I am not what I am,” reminding us that our exterior and interior lives are never completely aligned, that an integration of the two may be approached, but can never actually be reached.

The disquieting reality is that we are indeed who we think we are, but we are also who we think we are not. We are neither uniformly good people nor bad people, but good people who sometimes think bad thoughts and do bad things even while striving to do, and to be, better.

The word hypocrisy derives from the Greek word for “stage-actor,” and, in that etymological context, it seems less villainous. After all, to quote Shakespeare again, “All the world’s a stage.” The act of pretending to be someone we are not is often how we learn to be a better person than we actually are.

“Living as if” or “faking it until we’re making it” aren’t always the same as “living a lie” or “phony baloney” — these efforts may actually reveal a fundamental ethical impulse, one that is designed to ultimately help us overcome our most stubborn flaws.

The reality is that hypocrisy is an inescapable constituent of human nature and needs to be considered thoughtfully, rather than ferociously rooted out. If I suggested to you, for example, that white supremacists deserve our admiration because they zealously lack hypocrisy, because their antipathy for people of color is without ambivalence or ambiguity, you would most likely vehemently disagree. Words and actions are not made good simply by the purity, intensity and sincerity with which they are performed.

For more than four decades, I have listened carefully to my patients’ honorable but imperfect efforts to create worthy, responsible lives. What I have concluded is that striving toward that kind of existence is rooted not in eliminating hypocrisy, but in aspiring toward a state of what I refer to as “virtuous hypocrisy.”

This means recognizing the impossibility of achieving unclouded authenticity, but remaining attentive to the unsolvable tension between our holy and unholy impulses as we pursue the best of our intentions. In fact, it is the energy embedded in that tension that often fuels our ability to earnestly pursue the ideals enshrined in our deepest values.

Confidently and condescendingly censuring others because of their lies and deceptions, no matter how repugnant they may be, is, psychologically speaking, a quietly dependable way of laying the groundwork for, and solidifying our own versions of, treachery and trickery. For most of us, these versions may not reveal themselves publicly, but they can still be tremendously hurtful, and wreak havoc in our personal relationships.

So instead of indignantly clutching our pearls as we repeatedly contemplate the frequency and magnitude of the two-faced falsehoods that reveal themselves on various civic stages, we would be better off using these moments to earnestly take notice of the roiling stew of conflicting motives and desires that bubbles underground for all of us.

Doing so will surely make us uncomfortable and is certainly less satisfying than smugly mocking or denouncing the morally bankrupt behavior of others. But it is paradoxically the best way to resolve our internal contradictions, to soften the disconnect between who we are and who we would like to become.

No one is without hypocrisy — but perhaps the most laudable goal is to aim for a rendition of it that enhances rather than elides our humanity, pursuing the imaginative untruths that can carry us toward the higher truths we all need to reckon with.

Brad Sachs (drbradsachs@gmail.com) is a psychologist and leadership consultant in Columbia, Maryland.