Staying vital longer: Johns Hopkins takes on human aging | GUEST COMMENTARY

When it comes to aging in America and just about anywhere else on planet Earth, there’s good and bad news.

First, the bad news: The rapid rise in the number of adults over age 65 foretells an inevitable and rapid rise in cases of chronic diseases — including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease — all contributing to poor health, frailty, disability, loss of independence and early mortality for an increasing number of the world’s population.

Advertisement

As birthrates decline around the planet, and numbers of older adults rapidly increase, fewer younger people and family members will be available to provide care for the burgeoning population of disabled older adults. In addition, there remains stark disparities in access to health care for people of color; older adults are the most vulnerable to viral threats, as experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic; and ageism continues to diminish the significant contributions that older adults offer to society.

Now for the good news: Although the total cases of dementia are rising with increases in the total number of older people, per capita numbers of new cases of dementia have been declining. Awareness of the importance of a healthy diet and regular exercise is growing, along with a wealth of readily accessible information on how specific diets and exercise regimens can accentuate robust good health with aging. In addition, despite residual ageism, there is increasing recognition that older adults can remain important contributors to society well into the later phases of life.

Advertisement

Importantly, there is now an unprecedented effort underway among major research centers across the U.S., supported by the National Institutes of Health and large foundations, that confronts much of the “bad news” detailed above. These efforts take aim at biological and environmental conditions that pose the greatest threats to robust health spans in older adults.

The Johns Hopkins Human Aging Project is one such initiative. It has taken advantage of government and foundation funding to bring together a unique constellation of researchers and geriatricians to exploit the latest advances in biology, engineering and artificial intelligence (AI). By combining interdisciplinary investigative teams from the schools of medicine, nursing, public health, engineering and business, we are tackling some of the most challenging issues related to the care of older adults, while accelerating the delivery of solutions to those who need it most.

A few examples: we are working to connect specific aging-related biological changes, such as faulty immune system function, with basic causes of most age-related chronic disease states, as well as cognitive and functional decline. The identification of these biological links will help to transform the ways in which we diagnose, prevent and treat almost all age-related conditions. This might include new methods to identify those at highest risk of complications after surgery based on a simple blood test, or more precise treatment approaches that lead to the utilization of very specific types of chemotherapy based on some as-of-yet undiscovered aging-related marker.

Investigators are continuing to develop and test new drugs that target specific aging-related biological changes in an effort to prevent or treat a wide range of aging-related conditions, such as muscle loss and frailty. Beyond biological approaches, the NIH has funded three aging-focused “Artificial Intelligence and Technology Collaboratories” at the Human Aging Project at Johns Hopkins, at the University of Pennsylvania, and at the University of Massachusetts.

These new partnerships have been established to leverage the tremendous promise of AI and related technologies in order to develop novel caregiving, diagnostic and treatments solutions that help to support living independently longer in older age. Examples include the development of robotic assistance for caregiving, AI use in outpatient and hospital settings to facilitate diagnoses and treatment planning of often under-recognized Alzheimer’s disease, as well as a device that can monitor sleep stages and promote deeper sleep at the same time. Central to the mission of the Human Aging Project is to ensure that all older adults — and especially those in traditionally-underserved communities — have access to these potentially game-changing solutions.

These approaches hold great promise in helping older adults to stay vital longer than ever before. Although increased NIH and foundation support for these aging-focused scientific developments is making a difference, more interdisciplinary focus and funding is needed. Policymakers at the federal and state levels must continue to recognize the importance of funding programs that offer the greatest potential for mitigating the inherent threats of aging. This means prioritizing research funding underway so that the teams of clinicians, scientists and engineers can partner with business entrepreneurs to accelerate the delivery of new discoveries and solutions for the benefit of an increasing number of older Americans and their caretakers.

The Johns Hopkins Human Aging Project is determined to continue the abundance of good news for older adults and their families, in fulfillment of its mission to promote independence, robust health in advanced years and personal dignity until life’s inevitable end.

Dr. Jeremy Walston (jwalston@jhmi.edu) is the Raymond and Anna Lublin Professor of Geriatric Medicine and Gerontology, and a professor of medicine, at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. He is also the founding director of The Johns Hopkins Human Aging Project.