Howard redistricting plan sacrifices families and students in the name of ‘equity’

Superintendent Michael Martirano unveiled a redistricting plan that could teach rich people a lesson. Starting next year, Mr. Martirano’s plan will seek to balance the poverty rate among all schools in the district. For the sake of equity, some students at River Hill — the high school with the highest test scores in Howard County — will be assigned to the school with the county’s lowest test scores, Wilde Lake. At the same time, River Hill would get more crowded, receiving students from Wilde Lake, Atholton, and Reservoir. Consequently, reading and math scores at River Hill are projected to fall by 6 and 9 percentage points, respectively, down to a level of 76% proficiency in reading and 64% proficiency in math. In total, 7,300 students would be relocated across the system, according to a consultant’s report on Mr. Martirano’s plan.