Your alarm clock is what probably woke you up this morning. You could roll over, hit snooze; maybe even ignore it a time or two. For others, their evening blended into their morning. They were awakened in the middle of the night by wheezing and coughing from their children.

For them, the morning started with their child having another asthma attack, another trip to the emergency room, another expensive doctor’s bill and another sleepless night. Unfortunately, for many across America, these are typical experiences and the harsh reality of living in a poverty-stricken neighborhood.

These neighborhoods are the legacies of historical government-initiated and -endorsed segregation and redlining. And the health of residents who occupy these neighborhoods — children and families with low incomes — continues to suffer.

The recent publication of a paper in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), which I cowrote, demonstrates that one partial remedy to the decades of discriminatory and segregationist policies can have significant impacts on asthma, one of the most common health issues facing children living in historically disinvested communities.

The Baltimore Regional Housing Partnership (BRHP), created as a result of a settlement with the state in the Thompson v. HUD housing discrimination lawsuit, administers a housing mobility program in Baltimore City and the five surrounding counties. The program empowers households with low-incomes, most coming from historically redlined communities, to make the same choice that households with greater means make every day — to choose a home in a neighborhood with low poverty, good schools and lower crime rates.

Research from Harvard economist Raj Chetty has demonstrated that moves such as this can have lasting, lifelong impacts on the trajectories of children from households with low-incomes, yielding higher rates of college attendance and significant increases of income in future years, promising outcomes that can break the cycle of intergenerational poverty.

The recent paper in JAMA further bolsters the volume of existing research that housing mobility can have lasting impacts for children. The paper stems from the Mobility Asthma Program (MAP) — a study from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the School of Medicine — of 123 children with asthma in households participating in the BRHP program. Prior to enrollment in the program, 81% of MAP participants lived in high poverty neighborhoods. With the services BRHP provides to households in the form of housing counseling services and rental assistance, families moved to neighborhoods with family poverty rates far below even the regional average of 7.9 percent.

With that change in the neighborhood context, children in participating households experienced significant decreases in asthma exacerbations and symptoms. The effect on asthma that these moves had was even more significant than the effect of inhaled corticosteroids, a common treatment for asthma. While these changes are significant for families and researchers alike, what is perhaps more surprising is that between a quarter and a third of the effect is explained by the greater sense of social cohesion and neighborhood safety, and the lessening of environmental stress. While asthma exacerbations and morbidity were the primary focus of this study, the increase in social cohesion and decrease in environmental stress yield additional benefits to the household long-term.

Housing mobility programs are certainly not new, dating as far back as the late ‘60s. For years, the benefits of these programs remained intuitive, but little research had been done to validate the impacts. The MAP study and JAMA publication now add to the growing evidence base that housing mobility programs can have intergenerational benefits and can yield significant economic, health and quality of life benefits. The cost savings to already stretched social safety net programs, Medicaid savings and other health care impacts resulting in improved health outcome to voucher-holding families should guide policymakers to further invest in housing mobility programs.

The evidence is clear that housing mobility works. In order to more equitably address health, educational and economic outcomes for families with low incomes, Congress must significantly increase the funding and flexibility to bring mobility programs to scale around the country and Congress should significantly increase the funding and flexibility needed for housing providers to bring these programs to scale.

Pete Cimbolic (pcimbolic@brhp.org) is managing director of Baltimore Regional Housing Partnership and co-author of the Association of a Housing Mobility Program With Childhood Asthma Symptoms and Exacerbations study, published in JAMA May 16.