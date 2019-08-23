Former Maryland state superintendent: Hogan is wrong about the Kirwan Commission

By calling the Kirwan Commission recommendations “half-baked,” Governor Hogan is adopting a tactic from President Donald Trump, the leader of the governor’s political party in Washington, who routinely resorts to inaccurate rhetoric. The Kirwan recommendations were carefully conceived by analyzing practices in other countries and states that are among the best-performing in the world. Governor Hogan, ironically, overlooks the unanimous support Republicans in the Maryland Senate gave for the same policies the governor describes as “half-baked.”