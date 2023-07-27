Does hormone therapy cause dementia? A Danish study suggests it does. Here’s why it’s wrong. | GUEST COMMENTARY

Every few years since the start of the current millennium, another study appears to alarm women and physicians about the alleged risks of hormone therapy during menopause. The latest is a Danish report, recently published in the British Medical Journal, which immediately generated unnecessary anxiety about a possible connection between menopausal hormone therapy (MHT) and cognitive decline.

The authors collected menopausal hormone prescription data on 5,589 women between 50 and 60 years of age, who had developed dementia between 2000 and 2018. They collected similar data on 55,890 women in the same age range who did not develop dementia during those years.

Advertisement

Note that this was not a study in which women were randomly assigned to hormones or no hormones and then followed over time; the researchers simply combed through the retrospective data they collected. This method allows investigators to pour over their numbers in search of possible correlations — some of which will be “significant” by chance, but spurious. If you find a correlation that looks interesting, then you do a proper prospective study. The correlation you noticed retrospectively is not accepted as proof of a strong connection.

So what did the Danish study find?

Advertisement

No increased risk of dementia among women taking only estrogen;

No increased risk of dementia among women taking only progesterone;

A small but statistically significant increased history of combined menopausal hormone therapy among those with dementia. How small? 31.9% of the dementia patients had taken estrogen-progesterone, while 28.9% of those who didn’t develop dementia had taken this same combination;

The two groups had taken combined hormones for close to the same length of time: 3.8 years for the dementia group and 3.6 years for controls. Are we supposed to surmise that a couple of months on hormones was enough to increase their risk of dementia?

The researchers did not report whether any of these women had a family history of dementia, even though that factor would have significantly affected the results.

The authors halfheartedly cite some reports of estrogen being protective of brain function, overlooking the many lab studies, animal studies and clinical studies that have confirmed this observation. They do not even cite a 2005 Danish study by different authors that found, in a randomized controlled trial, that women given MHT for 2 to 3 years had a 64% decreased risk of cognitive impairment 5 to 15 years later, compared with those on placebo who never took hormones.

Yet the authors of this latest paper do not offer any rationale for their finding — or why it should be so discrepant with other, better studies — and they use their unconvincing numbers to evoke unwarranted concern. In a stroke of exquisite irony, they even cite early results from the Women’s Health Initiative, the grandmother of scare stories about hormones, in support of their findings. The WHI did report that menopausal hormones were associated with worsening cognitive impairment, but only among women who were already cognitively impaired at the outset. When women who had mild cognitive impairment at the start of the study were excluded from analysis, the results were no longer statistically significant. The cognitively healthy women on MHT did not become cognitively impaired!

Indeed, a senior investigator from the WHI —and coauthor of an editorial published by the BMJ critiquing this Danish study — concluded that dementia risk with less than one year of hormone treatment, which was also reported in this recent paper, is not biologically plausible, and that this article should not be used to infer a causal relationship between hormone therapy and dementia.

When asked what he considered his major scientific talent, Albert Einstein said it was his ability to look at a large number of experiments and select those that were correct, ignore the rest, and build a theory on the right ones. It does not take the genius of Einstein to conclude that this Danish study is one to be ignored.

Avrum Z. Bluming (info@estrogenmatters.com) is a medical oncologist; Carol Tavris is a social psychologist, They are the authors of “Estrogen Matters” (Little, Brown Spark, 2018).