Larry Hogan, drop this dangerous third-party presidential campaign | GUEST COMMENTARY

People with the group No Labels hold signs during a rally on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 18, 2011. The group, co-chaired by former Maryland governor Larry Hogan, is pushing for a third-party presidential ticket in 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Former Gov. Larry Hogan and a nonpartisan group he co-chairs, No Labels, deserve credit. They’ve worked hard to promote politically moderate ideas in a time of growing polarization and anger. Hogan, in particular, accomplished quite a feat: Winning consecutive gubernatorial elections as a Republican in a deeply blue state. And he was among the few prominent Republicans to sharply criticize Donald Trump’s efforts to subvert American democracy and overturn a presidential election.

So it’s dismaying to see Hogan and No Labels risk the good work they’ve done with a reckless push for a third-party presidential ticket that’s likely to help Trump in 2024. They argue otherwise, but such a candidacy likely would siphon more votes from President Joe Biden than from Trump. Given how narrowly Trump won in 2016, and lost in 2020, that could be enough to tip next year’s election to him.

For several years I worked off-and-on as a contract writer for No Labels, and I liked the people there. They advocated common-sense, collaborative solutions to sticky problems. I drafted op-eds explaining why, in our divided and non-parliamentary government, Congress can accomplish nothing without two-party cooperation.

Like Hogan, the organization had admirable ideals for effective government and national healing. Some people mocked No Labels as naïve. But I readily embraced its main message: Our checks-and-balances government, built on compromise, cannot function in a tribalistic society.

But now No Labels has veered wildly offtrack, and Hogan is going along. They innocently say they just want to give voters an option besides Biden vs. Trump, painting the two men as equally unacceptable.

They’re not. You may not like Biden, but he restored government normality and reasserted the importance of democratic pillars. Trump tried to overturn the 2020 election, summoning a violent mob to the Capitol. He called for negating regulations, “even those found in the Constitution.”

Champions of good government — like Hogan and No Labels — should work overtime to block a would-be autocrat like Trump. Instead they are risking their reputations, and much of the good they’ve done, on an ill-conceived escapade.

Hogan remains No Labels’ co-chairman, but other leaders have left in protest. They include co-founder William Galston, a Brookings scholar who writes: “If a No Labels ticket receives even a tiny share of the vote in key states, Mr. Trump could end up back in the Oval Office.”

No Labels says it will back off “if our rigorously gathered data and polling suggests an independent unity ticket can’t win.” History shows that, indeed, third-party presidential candidates cannot win. They can’t even come close. The last third-party contender to win an electoral vote was George Wallace — 55 years ago. Several others have tried, barely making a dent.

But third-party candidates can surely be spoilers in close presidential elections. Ralph Nader’s 97,000 Florida votes in 2000 were fatal to Al Gore. He lost the state by 537 votes, handing the presidency to George W. Bush.

Polls consistently show Trump’s supporters to be die-hards who will never abandon him. Biden’s support is softer. Voters who abhor Trump but feel lukewarm toward Biden might consider an alternative — say, perhaps, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a Democrat and No Labels leader often floated as its potential nominee.

Another possibility: Hogan, who repeatedly declines to rule out accepting the third-party nomination himself. As a Republican, No Labels says, he’d be as likely to siphon votes from Trump as from Biden. But that’s disingenuous. To the extent Hogan is known outside Maryland, it’s as a GOP never-Trumper. Only anti-Trump voters would be tempted to vote for Hogan — and Biden may need every one of them.

Americans may not want a Biden-Trump rematch. But barring a major health incident or astonishing turnabout in GOP voters’ sentiments, it’s what they’ll get. The No Labels claim that a third-party ticket can miraculously overturn history and win the presidency is fantasy. Next year’s election will offer a binary choice. Anything that hurts Biden, even a little, will help Trump.

The notion of an unleashed Trump as president — vowing to jail political rivals and shred the Constitution — is antithetical to Hogan’s and No Labels’ ideals for collaborative, effective government.

Hogan’s national profile isn’t huge, but it’s big enough to let him keep speaking out for political consensus, for reason over rage. The same goes for No Labels.

Both of them should return to the core values they’ve championed for years. Crafting bipartisan solutions is hard, incremental work. It’s also honorable and worthwhile.

Mr. Hogan, please steer No Labels away from this dangerous and hopeless mission, and get back to doing good work for good government.

Charles Babington (clbabington@gmail.com) is a Hyattsville writer who covered politics, Congress and the White House for The Washington Post and The Associated Press.