We’ve come a long way in HIV health care, but much more is still needed | GUEST COMMENTARY

FILE: Flowers lay on the ground at a memorial to honor victims of the AIDS epidemic which was dedicated on World AIDS Day on December 1, 2016 in New York City.

I came to Baltimore as a medical student in 1995 in the midst of a raging deadly syndemic of substance use (heroin and crack cocaine), syphilis, hepatitis C and HIV infection. Toward the end of my four years of medical school, early, effective antiretroviral treatment “cocktails” became available, and the near certainty of death became less the norm and more an exception.

For nearly two decades as an adult and pediatric infectious diseases specialist, I have provided HIV care to a majority Black patient population, spanning from infants to seniors, in Baltimore. The incredible advances in HIV prevention and treatment have only been made possible by the pivot from initially ignoring the impacted people and problem, to committing the funding to fight HIV/AIDS through research, clinical and public health initiatives. The global HIV community recognizes this each year on Dec. 1, which is designated World AIDS Day. At the same time, this year, our political leaders are considering whether to continue the fight or undo the historic progress we have made.

This year, I am reflecting on the tens of millions of lives lost and saved worldwide since the first World AIDS Day in 1988. I am reflecting on my patients and their families, and on the more than 31,000 people living with HIV in Maryland today — 74% of whom identify as Black— who are surviving and continue to need the critical help of HIV programs. I am reflecting on the incredible advances, including that I can now administer a monthly injection to control HIV and a bi-monthly injection that can prevent HIV. I am also reflecting on the more than 30,000 individuals, 58% of whom are between the ages of 13 and 34, that still acquire HIV each year, telling me this is not over and that now is not the time to pull back resources.

While I am hopeful that we can end HIV as an epidemic thanks to the development of very effective and novel treatments and prevention approaches, my hope is tempered by the uncertain future faced by some of the most successful federal HIV programs.

We are at a dangerous crossroads that could derail decades of progress in our HIV response in Maryland and throughout the United States. House leadership is proposing to cut $767 million from federal HIV programs by eliminating the bipartisan Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S. Initiative (EHE) and slashing funding for other key Ryan White HIV/AIDS programs, the Minority AIDS Initiative and infectious diseases research. Together these integrated programs create an effective framework to support HIV prevention and treatment endeavors, and spearhead progress toward eliminating the HIV epidemic. If these funding cuts are enacted, any progress made against HIV in this country will be eroded and reversed.

The federal EHE initiative focuses resources to enhance HIV care and prevention services in 57 jurisdictions disproportionately impacted by HIV — including Baltimore — with a goal of reducing new HIV cases by 90% by 2030. In its first two years, the program provided care for nearly 40,000 people. Of those new to care, nearly 80% started HIV treatment and are virally suppressed, meaning HIV is not detected in their body, keeping them healthy and preventing transmission.

A key strategy of the EHE initiative is to improve access and uptake of pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, a drug that, when taken as prescribed, is 99% effective at preventing HIV. Since the EHE initiative was announced in 2019, 411 community health centers in 29 states have started offering PrEP with EHE funding, including eight community health centers in Maryland. However, nationwide inequities continue, with just 13% of Black people who could benefit from PrEP having been prescribed it and just 24% of Hispanic/Latino people. In Baltimore, just 18% of those who could benefit from PrEP have been prescribed it, and just over a quarter of those in Maryland who could benefit have a prescription. The data, sadly, do not surprise me given entrenched systemic inequities; however, they do underscore the importance of developing ways to reach individuals throughout the state with these lifesaving tools.

We absolutely can and must do better. I am committed to doing my part and call on political leaders to support the bipartisan policies and programs needed to support the foundation of our federal HIV response. Doing so is essential to the health of Maryland residents and our nation.

Dr. Allison Agwu (Ageorg10@jhmi.edu) is chair of the HIV Medicine Association and professor of adult and pediatric infectious Diseases at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.