The fallen oak can be replaced, but the kind of childhood that thrived around it may be gone forever

The big old oak tree played the part of passive witness to the neighborhood kids’ follies. Almost every year, some ambitious tyke would try to erect a rope swing in its branches. They rarely succeeded, as even the lowest limbs remained out of reach to the small hands attempting to lasso a homemade rope around them. The tree marked foul territory during countless games of Wiffle ball. The kids picked their own teammates, made their own rules, served as their own umpires. And although they probably spent more time arguing about balls and strikes, fair and foul, than actually playing the game, it taught them the basics of negotiation. As the kids got a little older, they would sometimes sit under its branches at night, dragging worn Adirondack chairs from around the lawn and building a bonfire in an open fire pit, feeling downright grown up — especially when they figured out how to start a fire without the aid of adults.