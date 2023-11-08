Proposed Harborplace towers aren’t for the priviliged; they’re solidly middle class | GUEST COMMENTARY

Overlooking floating wetlands, floating piers, and the U.S.S. Constellation, 303 Light St. will offer multifamily housing on the upper floors and retail and restaurants on the bottom two floors.

The recent unveiling of redevelopment plans for Harborplace has set off a flurry of personal reactions, including within the pages of The Baltimore Sun. Those opposed to the plans have offered several criticisms, but one gripe pops up perhaps more than any other: Building residences will make Harborplace a playground for the rich to the exclusion of everyday Baltimoreans.

This fear is based on an outdated understanding of the housing market. It is without support. In fact, the opposite is likely true.

The developer plans 900 apartments in two towers. The Sun quoted City Councilman Eric Costello as saying that the project will meet or exceed all requirements for affordable and inclusionary housing. But beyond that, we do not know much about what is planned for these apartments. We do not know what the rents will be. But we can make some assumptions. One-bedroom “luxury” apartments built across the street at 414 Light Street rent for an average of a little more than $2,400 per month with a 14-month lease. They are some of the most expensive apartments in the city, and it is plausible that the apartments at Harborplace will be similar.

Here is the reality about such luxury apartments: They are not for the rich. Luxury and market-rate waterfront apartments are middle-class housing. It is less expensive to rent a luxury apartment than it is to buy an average home. Renting a high-rise apartment with a fitness center, a pool, a rooftop lounge and other luxuries is more accessible to the middle-class than buying a house with none of those amenities.

The Pew Research Center defines the middle class in 2023 as households making between approximately $38,000 and $114,000 annually. A golden rule among financial advisers is that households should expect to pay around 30% of their annual income for rent. Accordingly, an individual or couple would need to earn at least $96,000 to afford a $2,400-per-month apartment on the waterfront. That makes them solidly middle class.

Conversely, the median sale price for houses in the Baltimore metropolitan region — which includes the counties of Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford and Howard, as well as Baltimore City — in September 2023 was $380,000. According to Savings.org, an individual or couple would need to earn $95,000 annually to afford a standard mortgage on such a home, in addition to having saved up a $76,000 down payment. The monthly mortgage would be $2,200, plus home maintenance costs on top of that.

The housing market has changed. Homes that we think ought to be affordable to the middle class simply are not anymore. Middle-class residents, particularly younger people who have not had time to save up a down payment or who have not been gifted one by family, have fewer options. Among these limited options, luxury apartments can be very attractive.

As Dan Rodricks pointed out in his recent column, “Data divers raise questions about Baltimore’s falling population,” there have been more than 11,000 new housing units built in Baltimore City since 2019, according to the Baltimore Metropolitan Council. Many of these units are apartments that are marketed as “luxury.” Many of these luxury apartments have been built downtown, where the occupancy rate stands above 90%, according to The Sun’s reporting in March 2023 on a report by the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore.

The introduction of thousands of new luxury apartments to downtown has not made Baltimore the Monte Carlo of the Mid-Atlantic. That is because the people living in these luxury apartments are not millionaires with trust funds and expensive tastes. They are middle-class people living in the new middle-class housing.

Harborplace is the heart of Baltimore. Its future deserves a careful debate that requires us to examine our initial reactions. It is fair to ask: Who are we building this for? Who will live in these apartments? If we follow the data, it leads us to a likely answer: middle-class Baltimoreans.

Peter Smith (smithpetert@gmail.com) lives in Baltimore and is an attorney working in public policy.