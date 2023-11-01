A playground for the privileged? Baltimore fans dissect the latest Harborplace proposal | READER COMMENTARY

The developer re-imagining Harborplace unveiled plans Monday that would add high-rise housing to the Inner Harbor landmark and cut off much of the harbor from streetview. The project was described as a generational shift from indoor malls to more mixed-use space, but residents past and present are skeptical. Here’s a sampling of reader reactions, the majority of which appear to find little to appreciate in the proposed plans.

What’s the draw for tourists?

It is not clear what is in the new plan for Harborplace that will entice people who don’t live in the city to visit downtown (”Baltimore Harborplace plan shows new vision for Inner Harbor landmark: Pavilions out, apartment towers in,” Oct. 30). The developer has said numerous times that one of the issues with the current Harborplace is that no one wants to come downtown to visit Bubba Gump or The Cheesecake Factory when they can just as easily get that type of thing closer to where they live. So what is it about this new “vision” that’s going to entice them?

— John Walther, Baltimore

A ‘bad deal for Baltimore’

I think that the “new vision” for Harborplace is a developer’s dream and a nightmare for Baltimore and the harbor (“Baltimore Harborplace plan shows new vision for Inner Harbor landmark: Pavilions out, apartment towers in,” Oct. 30). Rash field next to the Science Museum, anchoring one end of the harbor has finally been transformed into a multiuse public space. The Aquarium, anchoring the other, is planning an outside wetland extension. The waterfront between should remain open to visitors enjoying the water view. Instead, the proposed towers along Light Street will bring several behemoths that will interrupt this sweep and also will block the view across the harbor for people living in the buildings on the other side of Light Street, devaluing those properties. And the large number of additional apartments will be adding considerably to traffic and clogging a street that is already too narrow. It’s a bad deal for Baltimore that public officials should not have been so eager to support.

— Sabine Oishi, Baltimore

The Inner Harbor should remain a waterfront park

I, like many Baltimoreans, naively considered developer David Bramble as an exemplar of new leadership in Baltimore. Mr. Bramble’s reveal of his plan for 900 units of high-rise housing and development in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor waterfront park fully exposes his original intentions from the time of his acquisition of the Harborplace pavilions (“Baltimore Harborplace plan shows new vision for Inner Harbor landmark: Pavilions out, apartment towers in,” Oct. 30).

The original Wallace, McHarg, Roberts & Todd Inner Harbor plan, adopted in 1967, recognized the need and the opportunity for Baltimore to have its own central park along its treasured waterfront. The waterfront park was seen as an amenity that added value to the land across Pratt and Light streets, which indeed it did. Vistas overlooking the Inner Harbor have had strong appeal for the entire history of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor development.

That plan made a point of allowing only one high-rise office building along the shoreline promenade, the World Trade Center, Baltimore. That plan made room for other waterfront attractions, including the National Aquarium and the Maryland Science Center, as well as the Baltimore Visitor Center and developments along Pier Five and eastward. However, the core of the waterfront park was intended to remain open.

The developer re-imagining Harborplace unveiled plans Oct. 30 that would alter downtown Baltimore’s skyline and add housing to the Inner Harbor landmark. (Screenshot /MCB Real Estate)

Harborplace was built in recognition of Baltimoreans’ love of Inner Harbor events, using the theme “festival marketplace” to justify its incursion on the treasured Inner Harbor waterfront. If there is indeed no market for these structures, as Mr. Bramble has stated as his justification for the eventual razing of the Harborplace pavilions, then the land should be reclaimed as part of the waterfront park that it is. It should not be developed in the value-appropriating obstruction to the openness of the Inner Harbor that is represented by Mr. Bramble’s plan. If ever a land lease deserved cancellation, Mr. Bramble’s project provides evidence of future unacceptable, unintended uses of the land.

Baltimore’s moribund office market is a result of a combination of market forces, which we are well-acquainted with. The underused office space that surrounds the Inner Harbor may need conversion to residential and other uses, but the last thing it needs is the obstruction that the Bramble plan represents. The views of the Hyatt Regency Hotel will be seized by Mr. Bramble’s project, as will a number of other treasured views. But, worst of all, the land will be taken away from public use for the rest of the century.

Times like this cry for civic values, open and established planning procedures, and belief and strong support for the principles that propelled Baltimore’s Inner Harbor development. The protection of our open spaces certainly merits the fight that will certainly ensue after the exposure of Bramble’s feint.

— Jim Leanos, Parkville

Do not subsidize the conversion of public land to private housing

Normally, I agree with Dan Rodricks. Today, I wanted to disagree with his column about the Harborplace plan (”High-rise towers in place of Harborplace? A bad trade-off,” Oct. 31).

I wanted to side with the mayor and the governor. But then I read what Rodricks had written about the plan.

Yet again, Rodricks is right. The public lands around the harbor should continue to be public. They should not be converted to private housing for rich people, and the state of Maryland certainly should not subsidize the conversion.

People will come back to the Inner Harbor when it becomes a crime-free zone. It should still be available as a walkable public park when that happens.

— Henry Farkas, Pikesville

‘This plan is greedy and hideous’

I just saw the new design for the new Inner Harbor after they remove the pavilions (”Baltimore Harborplace plans show new vision for Inner Harbor | PHOTOS,” Oct. 30). I remember when the harbor pavilions were first built. The sense I got when going to the Inner Harbor back then was, it was for all of Baltimore. Everybody could go to the Inner Harbor and walk the promenade, go into the pavilions and buy a snack or a meal, or even go to the small markets, like Phillips, and take home fresh ingredients for a seafood dinner.

What I see coming now, for one, is anybody driving down Light or Pratt Street, won’t even be able to see the Inner Harbor. These 30 floor towers for the developers are mostly apartment buildings not only overlooking the Inner Harbor, but actually blocking it out for every other Baltimoreans view.

What are you going to do on the weekend when these areas get flooded with youth coming down to walk around the harbor as they’ve been doing on weekends in the summer? Are they going to have security guards telling them they can’t come in the area? I’d love to see how that would work out.

Looks like, to me, that the only people from Baltimore they want down there, are the people to fill all the low-paying service jobs this project would create. — Jeff Rew, Columbia

I think this plan is greedy and hideous. That’s the only way I can describe it. This is nothing for the regular city of Baltimore citizens, it’s just a fill-the-pockets of these greedy developers with rental costs that very, very, very few Baltimorean’s could even dream of affording.

It seems to me the way the Inner Harbor is going to control the youth problem now is just make it unaffordable for them to be there or anybody else in Baltimore for that matter. I guess this is for all the people who are coming here for the new “Baltimore Tech Hub” to take over the harbor for themselves.

I don’t think any building should be built along the Inner Harbor, between Light Street and Pratt Street and the harbor itself, that is more than four stories high, with the only exception being the World Trade Center that is there now.

The Inner Harbor belongs to the citizens of Baltimore, always has and always will. I don’t like turning it over to just a select few privileged people to enjoy, while keeping the real Baltimoreans away. Looks like, to me, that the only people from Baltimore they want down there, are the people to fill all the low-paying service jobs this project would create.

— Jeff Rew, Columbia

High-rise residential towers are exactly what I want

I object to the staff commentary stating that high-rise towers in the Harborplace are a bad trade-off (“High-rise towers in place of Harborplace? A bad trade-off,” Oct. 31).

A permanent tax base with a fantastic set of road diets and additional green space and tree canopy in the same area? What exactly is the trade-off here? Rich people might live in the most prominent place in the city? Personally, I wanted significantly more housing because I decided to research the American Community Survey and U.S. census data, but 900 units will have to suffice.

The building at far left is 303 Light St. and will include multifamily housing on the upper floors above two floors of retail and restaurant space. Next to the World Trade Center would be 203 E. Pratt, and focus on commercial space, with public space underneath a cantilevered second floor. Between them is “The Sail” at 201 E. Pratt St. It will include a marketplace on the first two floors, and offer restaurants, and commercial space on the upper levels.

ACS data can be noisy, but it shows that the number of households headed by people earning more than $100,000 grew by approximately 8.3% between 2021 and 2022, or by over 5,000 households. Compare that to total household growth between those years of around 0.13%, or 337 households. While it is difficult to determine what of those numbers became higher-income earners in Baltimore versus who moved to Baltimore as a higher-income earner, they will still want to live where their lifestyle will permit.

Additionally, per the U.S. Census, the fastest growing council district was Councilman Eric Costello’s, which grew by 14.6% between 2010 and 2020. Neighborhoods like Riverside, Otterbein and Downtown all saw substantial double digit percentage population growth. Furthermore, according to data gathered from the Baltimore Neighborhood Indicators Alliance, the neighborhood statistical areas of Canton, which is roughly approximate to the neighborhood, and South Baltimore, which includes Locust Point, Port Covington, and the southernmost parts of Riverside and South Baltimore, both have median household incomes greater than $130,000. The Inner Harbor and Federal Hill neighborhood statistical area also has median household incomes around $108,000.

Baltimore’s waterfront is becoming an increasingly desirable place for the upper-middle-class and above to live as the wealthier broadly make a return to cities from the suburbs. Cities are also more broadly recovering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. More anecdotally, the lifestyle these people were promised in places like D.C., New York City and Boston from their salaries continues to elude their grasp as “aristocratization,” as the Onion wittily put it in 2008, continues apace in those cities and squeezes even those we consider to be successful. I know people who moved to Baltimore because making $100,000 in D.C. is no longer a guarantee of “having it all,” but in Baltimore, it gets you to that lifestyle, presuming you are young and fun. It is not great that other cities have pushed even their most successful out due to their persistent failure to build housing, but their loss can be Baltimore’s gain.

Yes, Baltimore continues to suffer from massive inequalities between areas like the Inner Harbor and the Black Butterfly. However, not building for richer people, who are still coming to Baltimore regardless, will push the people they bought such housing from, the lower-upper-middle-class, to places like Middle East, Pigtown, Hollins Market and Greenmount West, where they will likely displace existing residents. Take Remington, which saw a 50% drop in its Black population between 2010 and 2020, because it fundamentally failed to build enough housing for the relatively wealthier, whiter population who wanted to live there.

Baltimore absolutely needs to invest more in its poorest and most vulnerable neighborhoods. Nobody is debating that. But that investment needs to come for the current residents now, not when new residents move in and the displacement process begins. Take the tax money generated from these towers, and reinvest it in community-held land trusts, in affordable housing, and in job opportunities for those neighborhoods and communities. I welcome these 900 units, bemoan that they aren’t even larger, and hope that we can use the money generated to create a stronger city for all.

— Isaac Leal, Baltimore

Where are the visionaries of today?

I was a participant in the first public meeting hosted by MCB Real Estate to gather unique ideas for the Harborplace redevelopment (”Harborplace developers slated to ‘re-imagine’ Inner Harbor ask Baltimoreans: What would you wish for?” June 3). We were asked to write down the ideas at each table, then a representative of MCB came by each table to listen and engage. When we were done, the rep asked us one question: “What do you think about housing there?” I sputtered that it was a terrible, elitist idea, cutting out the public rather than attracting it to our most precious parcel. The rest of the table agreed.

I knew then that this was ultimately the plan. It had been the plan from the beginning, and the meetings were simply to take our temperature along the way.

I don’t know how many other public meetings occurred, but if they are reporting that “tens of thousands” of us approved of this atrocity, that can’t be true.

The mayor and governor are joining the rest of our shortsighted leaders who have ceded way too much shoreline already to residential development, violating the Inner Harbor renaissance founders’ vision of open space for all. Rather than demanding setbacks and landscaped promenades during the past 43 years they’ve naively showered savvy developers with tax-increment financing (TIF) and zoning exceptions.

David Bramble, managing partner at MCB Real Estate, unveils plans to redevelop Harborplace and the area around Pratt Street and Light Street in downtown Baltimore as Maryland leaders look on, including Gov. Wes Moore, far right; Comptroller Brooke Lierman, second from right; and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, to the left of Bramble. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

They’ve continually traded in our future as a unique harbor city for an immediate uptick in tax revenues during their terms.

Where are the visionaries of today? Where’s the magic of luxury high rises in the city’s premiere parcel?

Who’s going to want to climb up that ridiculous harbor-viewing step-structure coated in spilled sodas, soiled food wrappers and crushed cigarette butts?

— Georgia Martin, Baltimore

Do data support the design?

Dan Rodricks is right to question the proposed Inner Harbor redevelopment (“High-rise towers in place of Harborplace? A bad trade-off,” Oct. 31). It’s too dense. Articles about it have focused on the design. What is the vacancy rate for apartments in downtown? Do we need all of those new apartments to meet a demand, or will it weaken the market for the relatively new apartments in the many buildings that were converted from office to apartment? Is the financing in place? Is there profit-sharing with the city for this massive project on city land?

Finally, I was one of the naysayers many years ago that voted against the referendum that allowed Harborplace to move forward. I was wrong, of course, as the Inner Harbor became a huge draw for visitors from the entire mid-Atlantic region. My concern then was that the buildings would block the public’s view of the harbor, after enjoying the open space that was created once the wharves and harbor-side warehouses were torn down. One of the arguments put forth by the pro-Harborplace folks back then was that the walls would be made of glass so one could look through the buildings and still see the water. Somewhere, buried in one of the recent articles about David Bramble’s proposal, was that same line, that the walls would be of glass so that one could see through the building to catch sight of the water.

— Kevin D. Cleary, Baltimore

Way to remove the charm from Charm City

I have just read the front-page article with photos about the new vision planned for Harborplace (“Baltimore Harborplace plan shows new vision for Inner Harbor landmark: Pavilions out, apartment towers in,” Oct. 30). Are you kidding me?

What the artists’ conceptions reveal are outlandishly tall upper-class apartment (termed “residential”) buildings hiding a view of the harbor from the west, and an ugly designed terraced triangular curved structure filled with terraces and an odd-looking park. The results have clearly shown that its designers and planners were given the task of removing the charm and local attraction that brought visitors to Baltimore.

This new vision, as presented in the article, demonstrates that the intent of the city’s administration is to hide the beautiful setting of the Inner Harbor by constructing monstrous buildings surrounding the waterfront, and reserving the view for those wealthy enough to afford it. The new buildings dwarf the small walkways that may be available for walking along the waterfront.

If the mayor thinks that replacing low-level retail pavilions with cold-in-appearance multi-story shops and apartment buildings, hiding the harbor environment, is giving it “new life,” then he has no clue about the present life he is replacing. I wonder what “best of Baltimore” he is showcasing.

— Charles Herr, Adams County, Pennsylvania

A Place at the Harbor for us old folks

We remember World War II and the Victory Ships our uncles built; the 24 hour shifts and the savings stamps we kids bought at school to pay for the war ships.

When in 2023, an old man asked to go downtown for a look at the harbor, he wept with joy at the brief glance before his well-meaning, but history-lacking, grandchildren whisked him back to the green grass circled building where they think he is happy: a continuing care retirement community in the suburbs.

The old man would give his fortune to wake up daily for a view of that waterfront. It would lure him out of bed, and onto the promenade at the water’s edge for a walk, where he polishes his memories before breakfast. Can we not spare an edifice or two for old folks, one that salvages their memories and relays the message that they are not set aside; they are part of the harbor’s plan for the future?

Move the seniors in first, so we can lend our wisdom to the building of the rest of the new Harborplace. I for one would love to live near the harbor again.

— Zippy Larson, Baltimore

Harborplace access goes from public to privileged

I can’t believe it; but I totally agree with Dan Rodricks on his comments about high-rise towers being a bad trade-off in Harborplace (“High-rise towers in place of Harborplace? A bad trade-off,” Oct. 31)? Definitely not a good idea. Of course it will be great for those who can afford it and to the developers who are reaping the reward, but that’s about it. Please Mayor Brandon Scott and Gov. Wes Moore, don’t tout how great it will be for tourism in Baltimore. Why not talk about the benefit to the people who live here. How will it help lift the poverty level or fix the schools in Baltimore?

Basically you are taking Harborplace away from the average resident and giving it to those privileged enough to afford the “view” from their high-rise. I’m sure their view is way above my pay grade. But doesn’t it always come down to: “Show me the money”?

— Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

What would James Rouse do?

I admit in 1978 voting against the referendum to allow the development of Harborplace (”Important dates during the history of Harborplace,” 2010). I figured that in 10 years the unsuccessful enterprise would result in underused and deteriorating structures. I was way wrong! The building design and execution were right on target, and the entire idea was creative and groundbreaking. For nearly 30 years Harborplace was a bustling marketplace, visited by millions each year. Ensuing poor management, lack of vision and a city unwilling to do what is necessary to make visitors feel safe led to its very sorry state today.

A number of ideas for restoration/resurrection have been offered, and finally one group was given the go ahead to proceed with a plan to share with the public. To much ballyhoo, it was unveiled Monday. What a disappointment!

What was unveiled to the public on Monday shows zero creativity, very little concern for improving the waterfront, and what appears to be an effort to exclude the public from the water rather than open it up. — Jordan Loran, Idlewylde

In 1978 the debate was whether to keep the area as a public park with no development, or allow eating establishments and commercial development. The referendum was passed, and the design of the pavilions, while not groundbreaking, were perfect for James Rouse’s vision. The creativity lay not in world-renowned building architecture, but in the full concept of the relatively low pavilions, sightlines to the harbor, and an all-around waterfront park feeling.

What was unveiled to the public on Monday shows zero creativity, very little concern for improving the waterfront, and what appears to be an effort to exclude the public from the water rather than open it up. To equate improved waterfront access with a small space on a high-rise rooftop is ridiculous. The only people that will benefit if this plan is approved and developed will be the developer and the builders.

Is the two low pavilion approach passe? Perhaps. But let’s get a team together that has creative and visionary tendencies that Rouse exhibited 40 years ago to develop a plan that Baltimore deserves.

— Jordan Loran, Idlewylde

If you need an apartment, go to Harbor East

I am in total agreement with Dan Rodricks regarding the new so-called vision for Harborplace (“High-rise towers in place of Harborplace? A bad trade-off,” Oct. 31). Do the city leaders really believe building more high rises in that space is a good idea?

Just wander over to Harbor East and Canton, and check out all the new apartment buildings — who is living there? And for how long? And are those buildings to full capacity?

Does our mayor really believe this is good for our city, when, in reality, the city is in dire need of homes and apartments for lower and middle income residents.

I remember back before the original Harborplace was there. The wonderful open space — McCormick’s on Light Street expelling odors of spices. We would take in deep breaths inhaling the scents of thyme and oregano. The city offered wonderful open air free concerts and a clear view of our harbor.

I actually voted against Harborplace, but when it first opened it was magical! Then time, neglect, crime, etc. took their toll.

Putting up tall buildings, hiding the view over to Federal Hill, taking away walkways and open air is all wrong. And for those of you looking for a place to live, go check out Harbor East, Harbor Point and Canton, and let’s keep our Inner Harbor a place to walk and sit and enjoy the view. Nobody asked Dan Rodricks, and nobody asked me, but that’s how I feel. You?

— Mary-Jo Dale, Baltimore

The developer re-imagining Harborplace unveiled plans Oct. 30 that would alter downtown Baltimore’s skyline and add housing to the Inner Harbor landmark. (Screenshot/MCB Real Estate)

Think in the long-term, leaders

Reading Dan Rodricks commentary on the proposed high rise proposals to alter forever the Inner Harbor, I couldn’t help but remember the fate of my hometown of Crisfield on Maryland’s Eastern Shore (“High-rise towers in place of Harborplace? A bad trade-off,” Oct. 31). A little over 15 years ago, there were five separate proposals for condo development in our sleepy waterman’s town, bordering the Chesapeake Bay and the Tangier Sound. While the condo owners were blessed with the spectacular views of the bay, the town had lost forever the aesthetics of what drew everyone to Crisfield. Our town still has much to offer — fishing, crabbing, an art renaissance, leisure and our folklore — but we have lost a portion of nature’s portrait of our beautiful waters. Please governor and mayor of Baltimore, do some long range planning and leverage the assets you have been given.

— Doug Nelson, Crisfield