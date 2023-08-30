Look to the past to chart a future for Harborplace | GUEST COMMENTARY

Baltimore-based developer P. David Bramble and his MCB Real Estate firm have struck a deal to acquire Harborplace, the struggling one-time centerpiece of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor redevelopment in the 1980s, out of receivership. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

To visualize the possibilities before you, it is often instructive to consider where you began. In that sense, the process of contemplating a re-imagined Baltimore is served by an understanding some of how the city came to be. And an essential way to begin is to look east from a location that affords an expansive view of the water as it winds its way around the corner of Federal Hill and stretches out toward the bay and beyond.

It is here that this distinctive branch of the Patapsco River can be most appreciated for its role in carving out a city and establishing Baltimore’s connection to a larger world. Indeed, the harbor has a long history as a thoroughfare of commerce and the avenue that brought the globe to our doorstep.

Advertisement

For generations, the sight of the water downtown was concealed by warehouses and maritime structures that served in the operations of an active commercial harbor. But once ships became too large for the Inner Harbor’s confines, making it no longer useful as a shipping hub, the water’s edge at the very center of the business district was ultimately cleared.

And when people came in droves to see the 13 tall ships assembled in celebration of the nation’s bicentennial in 1976, they found amazement not only in the magnificent wooden sailing vessels, but also in the discovery of the previously hidden treasure that lay at their very feet.

Advertisement

In fact, the affection for harbor access soon grew so fierce that it came to be a subject of zealous preservation. When a so-called “festival marketplace” to be named Harborplace was proposed for the area presiding over the prized northwest corner of the harbor basin, strong opposition arose — so much so that the planned development was forced to referendum, sparking a full blown political campaign waged between opposing advocates. The appeal of open access to the water was so prized that proponents of Harborplace found it necessary to hone their pitch to emphasize that the design of the two proposed pavilions included walls of glass and was characterized by numerous balconies that afforded views of both the harbor and the looming skyline.

When the green-roofed pavilions eventually opened, they served as the catalyst to reinvent downtown as a leisure destination and city showcase, ultimately prompting an entirely new waterfront extending far to the east of the city center. But changing times, seemingly clueless out-of-town ownership, and the displacement of local flavor with chains that could be found in any suburban mall eventually robbed the project of its sizzle, sent it into receivership and turned the once gleaming marketplace into a barely recognizable jumble of uninspired corridors and vacant stalls housed in a neglected shadow of its former self.

But hope for revival is on the horizon. Baltimore native, David Bramble and his homegrown MCB Real Estate firm, have taken on the challenge of restoring and revitalizing downtown’s front porch. He promises a re-imagined project appropriate to this time and place, and augmented by state-funded improvements to the surrounding infrastructure.

But the ultimate challenge for this reclamation project goes far beyond the components that may rise on the footprint of the familiar pavilions: It must be as much a statement of the city’s character as it is a commercial center — one that speaks to the distinctive characteristics of a city that the presence of water inspired.

And, while paying proper respect to its harborside location, the project must not turn its back on downtown and the communities beyond. A new vibe on the waterfront alone will not ensure the economic vitality of the city’s core, or affect the poverty and lack of opportunity that are the legacy of long-enduring segregation and disinvestment. But every city needs a one-of-a-kind gathering place that embodies its past, expresses its personality, and serves as a symbol of its hopes and aspirations.

Consider that the promenade stretching out from Harborplace leads on one side to the Maryland Science Center and on the other to the National Aquarium. These are not houses of commercialism. Instead, they are places of inspiration and contemplation of the world around us. Like the water itself, they are a road to other places and new perspectives.

Since the working harbor was reclaimed as a social promenade and community crossroad, it stands as the best location to express who we are and envision the promise of what we can be. The execution of a properly re-imagined Harborplace represents a significant challenge, but also affords an enormous opportunity.

Raymond Daniel Burke, a Baltimore native, is a shareholder in a downtown law firm. His email is rdburke27@gmail.com.