Regulation, enforcement and transparency needed to prevent abuse of H2A migrant workers | GUEST COMMENTARY

The billboard shows what looks like a young woman’s hands tied with rope. The words written over the image state “It happens here.”

I saw the billboard across the street from a motel in Wicomico County, Maryland, where I met 40-plus migrant seasonal farmworkers from Mexico on H2A visas working on farms in Maryland. The horror of human trafficking, farmworkers tell me, can be true. It is not just about sex trafficking.

As a public health scholar conducting research on the health and housing conditions of migrant and seasonal farmworkers in Maryland, my team and I regularly interact with these workers in a variety of employer-provided housing locations.

Maryland rarely comes to mind as a destination for migrant and seasonal farmworkers. But they are here, providing labor that supports the $8.25-billion-a-year Maryland agricultural industry. Most come from Latin America and the Caribbean under the H2A program and are often employed by middlemen — farm labor contractors who petition for visas and bring the workers to the farms. The H2A guest worker program, in its current version, began in 1986 as a temporary, seasonal solution to farmworker shortages. Run by the U.S. Department of Labor, it has repeatedly failed to protect workers from exploitation.

The farmworkers housed at the local motel told me that their passports were taken from them by the labor contractor (a direct violation of federal law) and that threats are made against their families if the workers complained (another violation). They receive two meager meals, consisting of three tacos, daily, despite the fact that more than $100 is deducted from their paychecks ostensibly to cover the cost of three meals a day per pay period.

The motel rooms have two sets of bunk beds arranged against a wall end to end (violation of Federal rules for migrant labor camps), no place to store personal items and a poorly functioning minifridge for four people. There is no kitchen for workers to prepare their own meals. The workers shared video footage of verbal abuse by the motel owner who routinely berates workers for talking outside their rooms. Workers told me they felt like prisoners, that they were hungry and were afraid to speak to authorities.

The conditions I witnessed show there needs to be more vetting of labor contractors and inspections of employer-provided farmworker housing. Federal rules for farmworker housing should also apply to commercial properties like hotels and motels.

These accounts are echoed by numerous reports from advocacy organizations, including the 2020 report “Ripe for Reform: Abuses of Agricultural Workers in the H-2A Visa Program,” by Centro de los Derechos del Migrante Inc. (CDM), a labor advocacy group based in Baltimore. Of the 100 H2A workers interviewed by CDM from states including Florida, Georgia, Washington and North Carolina, 34% described restrictions on their movement, such as not being permitted to leave employer-provided housing or the worksite. And 31% of those interviewed said they were subjected to serious verbal abuse, including the use of racial epithets. Seven percent had their passports seized.

The demand by U.S. farm owners and operators for H2A workers is growing, including here in Maryland. According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Maryland saw an increase of 18% in H2A petitions from employers and approvals from Fiscal year 2017 to 2020, on par with national trends.

I cannot imagine that Maryland farm owners, if they knew about the conditions we uncovered, would want to be connected to a business model that abuses and exploits workers. But how would they know if farmworker housing inspections, and the licensing and vetting of labor contractors by federal and state departments of labor or health, are not conducted regularly and in a way that prevents these abuses?

In addition to a need for increased regulation and enforcement, government agencies should publish complete data allowing analysis of the farm labor system. Having a shared understanding of the problem is critical to bring about fundamental change.

Some argue that increased regulation would increase the cost of doing business and, ultimately, the cost of food for consumers. But most consumers surely support a system that protects the basic rights of workers. Current proposals by the U.S. Departments of Labor and Homeland Security to improve the H2A program don’t go far enough. The continued expansion of the H2A program without fundamental change will lead to more exploitation — the trafficking of humans for labor. Farm owners, local businesses, and consumers should demand changes. Otherwise, all are helping abusive labor contractors bind the hands of America’s farmworkers.

Devon Payne-Sturges (dps1@umd.edu) is an associate professor in the School of Public Health at the University of Maryland, College Park.