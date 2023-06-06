Ignored perspectives, hidden answers: insights on gun violence from young Black men | GUEST COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Gun violence continues to be a centerpoint in America’s public health debate. In 2021, the number of Americans who died from gun-related causes reached an all-time high, while in the previous year we witnessed guns became the leading cause of death for children. Every day, an average of over 300 people in America are shot. According to a recent report, the economic cost of gun violence is $557 billion annually, equivalent to 2.6% of gross domestic product.

Given its severity, the gun violence crisis garners widespread attention, yet homicide rates have worsened. Aside from a small dip, the homicide rate has steadily risen since 2014, reaching its highest level since the 1990s in 2020 and remaining steady in 2021. Guns play a significant role in this surge; more than 75% of homicides in 2020 were committed with a gun, the highest share ever reported in FBI data. Additionally, gun sales have skyrocketed.

Advertisement

Americans are highly concerned with violent crime. In 2022, about 60% of voters said violent crime was “very important” when deciding for whom to vote, making it one of the most important issues in the midterm election. Almost half of the respondents to a 2021 Pew Research survey said gun violence was “a very big problem.” Only 6% said it was “not a problem at all.”

While policymakers, activists and voters devote more attention to gun violence, attempts to reverse these deadly trends have been unsuccessful. Without input from those most vulnerable — both victims and perpetrators of gun violence — escalation will continue. We need community-based, data-driven policies. Ground-level understanding is lacking, thus interventions are ineffective, focusing on the end result of gun violence rather than the underlying factors fueling it.

Advertisement

With decades of experience in this space, our approach to creating gun violence solutions is data-driven, holistic and creative, and engages communities most impacted by gun violence. Without understanding why people choose to possess guns and how they view guns, strategies to root out gun violence will continue to fail.

We focus our attention on the opinions, environment, and lived experiences of young Black men, for whom gun violence is most acute. In 2020, gun violence was the leading cause of death among Black males up to age 55. Young Black men ages 15 to 34 are 20 times more likely than similarly aged white males to be killed by guns.

Our five institutions launched an innovative study focused on the problem’s core — understanding why young Black men living in cities marked by high rates of gun violence possess guns. To understand the reasons behind gun possession from the perspectives of those most affected, we systematically interviewed 400 young Black men from four cities (Baltimore, Maryland; Houston, Texas; Jackson, Mississippi; and Wilmington, Delaware).

Our early research found violent crime to be related to mental health, socioeconomic status and unemployment. Other research identified food insecurity, inadequate housing conditions and substance abuse as additional elements associated with gun violence. Results from our forthcoming publication will present a novel picture of gun possession in urban areas.

Our study was based in grounded theory, in which researchers gather and analyze data to develop a more nuanced understanding of the issues from the ground up. We collected survey data and examined response patterns. Pairing grounded theory with a multilayered approach to understanding gun violence, we compiled a one-of-a-kind data set reflecting young Black men’s lived experiences. We asked questions across a range of topics, including educational experiences and attitudes, financial stressors, general preferences, life goals, challenges and gun violence.

We engaged a broad sample of people in communities directly involved in risky firearm behavior to identify innovative interventions. We asked these young men for solutions they deemed important to addressing gun violence in urban communities, amplifying their voices in considering how to best address this ongoing challenge. These interviews revealed trends that will help policymakers create meaningful solutions to the gun-violence problem.

Gun control policies primarily focus on legal gun ownership and are developed in a vacuum, without accessing everyday lived experiences of those living in communities disproportionately affected by gun violence. Thus, even in areas with heavily regulated legal gun ownership, illegal guns are easily accessible.

For gun laws to be effective, they must reflect the lived experiences of those most vulnerable to gun violence. Studies have shown that laws such as background checks and assault weapons bans can have a significant impact on reducing gun violence, with the only caveat being that this finding is relative to legally obtained guns. Yet, crime reduction strategies and gun policies developed without input from those most vulnerable to being victims and perpetrators, fail to take into account the impacts of over-policing young Black men, or the under-resourced environment where they live.

Advertisement

Gun violence is preventable if the lived experience is used to determine solutions. We must not waste another moment letting the political will shield the engagement of individuals with lived experiences.

Howard Henderson (Howard.henderson@tsu.edu) is a professor of justice administration and the founding director of the Center for Justice Research at Texas Southern University. Dorothy Dillard is director of the Center for Neighborhood Revitalization and Research at Delaware State University. Johnny Rice II is an associate professor and chair of the Department of Criminal Justice, in the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences at Coppin State University. Also contributing to this op-ed are: Amy D. Goldstein, vice president of strategy for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, and Maruice Mangum, a professor of political science and chair of the Department of Political Science at Jackson State University.