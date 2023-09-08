Grandparents’ Day and the healing power of children | GUEST COMMENTARY

Sunday is Grandparents’ Day, designated so by Congress and President Jimmy Carter in 1978. And though the day has run a distant third ever since, behind Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, in terms of national holidays dedicated to family members, it is particularly meaningful for older folks with young grandchildren.

Now an 86-year-old widower and retired teacher, largely home-bound for the last decade, I find that all little ones have a way of easing “the blues” that punctuate my life since my wife’s passing. Fortunately, my son and his wife and my grandkids are close at hand, but my condo is also located in a building where tots and friendliness abound, giving me additional social contact.

With 18 units on each of 14 floors, the hall becomes a horizontal, conversational exchange of sorts, with residents passing each other with their children. Little chats here and there, longer ones when a new outfit is sported by girls Victoria and Valerie, who live down the hall. Then there’s first-grader Nathan who revels in showing the newest addition to his Hot Wheels miniature car collection. Elevators are a perfect place for vertical confessions of all types because time is limited and brevity becomes an art form.

Not surprisingly, spending holidays and Sundays with my five great-grandchildren are encounters that nourish and sustain my mind for days. The oldest, Amelia, now 10 years old, could be the spokesperson for the motivational speaker Leo Buscaglia’s book, “Living, Loving and Learning.” At age 3, she loved to read to me her Little Golden books and to play grocery store owner, using an oversized cardboard box turned upside down, with windows carved out by me, as the means to buy make-believe canned vegetables for a certain price.

My second-grade, great-grandson, Kian, is also a book fiend. He made a special phone call immediately after his first day of kindergarten, telling me that he is able to take books out of the school library. When I visit, I spend most of my time reading to him, sporting a hoarse voice by day’s end.

Three-year-old Layah sees me as her favorite player for a hide-and-seek encounter after counting to 10. I go first, concealing myself in a closet smothered by clothes. Once found, I note she enters the same place when I’m the seeker. The amazing aspect of Layah, as well as the other children, is that they don’t see me as aged. When I ask permission to ride on their small sliding board, the answer is “you’re too big,”not “you’re too old.” Her cousin Aria, also 3, lends another warming perspective to my place in the family. When, for my recent birthday, she resorted to making me a poster for my wall, her mother suggested that she draw only the two of us together. “Noooo,” Aria shouted, “Pops needs all the kids with him.” Of course, all these incidents are priceless insights and memories.

I almost forgot about our newest addition, Elyas, who arrived last month. He has yet to do anything except to look at me straight in the eyes. I think that’s a pretty good first step.

As for the layout of each of their gifts of posters that line my living room walls, they are not only enormous in size but bright in their colors: no pastels, no grays, no purples. Smiling individuals, fudging on the thick hair in terms of my portrayal, making me look as young as the kids. The greenest, weedless grass you’ve ever seen. Plenty of flowers in full bloom. Skies are always blue and mostly cloudless, the sun the deepest yellow in a Crayola crayon box. Rainbows that are never fleeting. All this calming and, most of all, companionable every day when I wake. Enchanted places where grown-ups never venture. Call it happy-ever-aftering.

As for the literary complement, Amelia, now an expert on Harry Potter books, has the monopoly on emotional clout. For a Valentine’s Day poster, laced with almost perfect sketches of small tulips, she cut to the chase with five words:

“Thank you,” she wrote, “for loving me.”

Thomas V. DiBacco is professor emeritus at American University. His email is tvmzdb6063@cs.com.