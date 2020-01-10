It’s the difference between long-term investing and day trading. Most presidents try to follow a consistent line of policy, philosophy or both. Mr. Trump is a man of dots — scattershot moments connected only by his authorship of them. He has a few core convictions (“tariffs are good,” “get the oil,” etc.), a love of praise and a desire to collect disparate “wins” he can use as talking points. Thus, you can be sure he will simultaneously campaign on pulling troops out of the Middle East and sending them in, in the same way he boasts about lowering trade barriers and raising them.