Given these facts, it’s hard for me to see a diversity crisis. The top four candidates right now are Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren. Mr. Biden would be only the second Catholic president. Mr. Sanders would be the first Jewish president and the first socialist one. Mr. Buttigieg would be the first openly gay (and youngest) president. Ms. Warren would be the first female president (and if her DNA test had gone another way, the first Native American one).