Joe Biden should run a front porch campaign for the digital age

This isn’t an endorsement of Mr. Biden — I can’t go there — but rather an endorsement of a more elevated and dignified form of presidential campaigning. The presidency has grown ever more populist over the last few decades, and that’s contributed significantly to the ugliness of our politics. Mr. Biden is trying to run as figure who represents all Americans — which is why he takes pains to say nice things about Republicans and Trump voters, much to the dismay of his fellow Democrats. That’s a smart electoral strategy, if he can win the nomination.