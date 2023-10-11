Hamas attack on Israel: Its explanation is not justification | GUEST COMMENTARY

Mourners gather around the grave of May Naim, 24, during her funeral in Gan Haim, central Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. Naim and at least 260 more Israelis were killed by Hamas militants on Saturday at a rave near Kibbutz Re'im, close to the Gaza Strip's separation fence with Israel as the militant Hamas rulers of the territory carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack that killed over 1,000 Israelis. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) (Francisco Seco/AP)

The brutal attack by Hamas on Israel and some of the responses to it demonstrate yet again the distinction between explanation and justification, and the critical need to maintain that distinction at the most dangerous of times.

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat, chose the moment after Hamas randomly shot and kidnapped civilians in violation of international law and any set of moral principles to call for an end to U.S. support for Israel and came close to suggesting that Israeli treatment of Palestine justifies the attack.

She did so without condemning the attack beyond to “grieve the Palestinian and Israeli lives lost yesterday, today, and every day.” Her comments were not only ill-timed and insensitive but failed to distinguish an explanation, which does not have to be proper conduct under the circumstances, with justification, which does. This is not a semantic distinction, but one that makes all the difference in how an event should be perceived and the course of action that should flow from it.

Tlaib condemned, as she has before, the treatment by Israel’s government of Palestinians living in Gaza and the West Bank as well as those in Israel proper. That she chose to repeat that criticism in the wake of a clearly terrorist attack, and the words she chose to use and not use when doing so, clearly implies that the attacks were justified because of what she deems to be an “apartheid system that creates the suffocating, dehumanizing conditions that can lead to resistance.”

It is important to say here that many people have been critical of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians and its abandonment of the two-state model that for many years was the approach of Israeli governments of both major parties toward working out at least some issues between the two sides. This criticism has only increased since the formation of a deplorably extreme government in Israel, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, a man who would make promises to and deals with the most radical of politicians just to stay in power (hello Kevin McCarthy). The expansion of the settlements in the West Bank against both international law and the position of many of Israel’s allies, including the United States, has played an unquestionably incendiary role in the relations between people in the region.

The awful conditions under which Palestinians live, and the role played by Israel, Hamas and countries such as Iran in contributing to these conditions should be discussed and analyzed as we go forward. It is certainly reasonable to say these conditions to some extent explain the terrorist attack by Hamas and the comments of Tlaib. What the conditions in Gaza most assuredly do not do, however, is justify the murderous slaughter of 260 young people at a concert or the kidnapping of children and people in wheelchairs. There is no excuse for such actions.

We need not look to events overseas to understand the difference between explanation and justification. When a man has a woman in his grips with a knife against her face threatening to kill her, and he is shot by police after refusing to lay down the knife, the man’s action may be explained by his having mental health issues, but short of meeting the legal defense of insanity, they are no justification for what he did. When one or more gunmen shoot five people at a Morgan State homecoming, that may be explained by a grudge, a cycle of violence caused by systemic discrimination and government indifference to deep economic and social problems, the ready availability of guns and other factors, but it is justified by none of those things. We should condemn the act in the strongest of terms and, as soon as feasible, try to alleviate those conditions that may explain such behavior.

Explanations for the anger of Palestinians because of their living conditions are important because, one hopes, they lead to a greater understanding of their situation and ultimately improvements in their lives as well as improved relations between people in the Middle East. The terrorist actions of groups like Hamas, who are not only anti-Israel but blatantly antisemitic (read their charter if you doubt this), only make bad situations much worse. A failure by those responding to such actions to distinguish between explanation and justification does the same.

Steven P. Grossman (sgrossman@ubalt.edu) is Dean Julius Isaacson Professor Emeritus at the University of Baltimore School of Law.