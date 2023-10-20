A doctor’s realization: Not every patient is better off accepting death. | GUEST COMMENTARY

As a pain specialist who often deals with patients nearing the end of life, I have been carefully trained in the art of delivering bad news. The conversations require a mix of compassion and firmness. They are always difficult and often heartbreaking, but they are necessary to prepare patients and to help them face the end. At least that’s what we’re taught in our training; however, I have since learned that not every patient is better off accepting death.

That lesson came from a patient I’ll call Thomas. A vibrant and active man in his 40s, Thomas had persistent fatigue, unexplained weight loss and a change in his appetite, which he ignored for months until his wife finally convinced him to see a doctor. He was diagnosed with aggressive lymphoma and told by his oncologist that the survival rate for his type of cancer was usually less than one year but that it was possible he could live a couple months longer with chemotherapy.

Advertisement

Thomas gave it a shot, but, unfortunately, the chemo did not work, and his primary care team asked me to help break the bad news that we would no longer be providing potentially curative treatment. We needed to discuss shifting his focus to comfort care in hospice.

I visited with Thomas several times at the hospital in an attempt to discuss this shift. I struggled with my ambiguous position and avoided the end of life talk. Thomas understood that more chemo would not be helpful, but he did not want to hear about shifting to hospice care. There was no question that he kept hoping for a cure. For weeks, he resisted telling even his closest relatives he had cancer; he called this his “cry of faith.”

Advertisement

As a physician, I am normally compelled to discuss patients’ prognoses openly and help them and their family with anticipatory grief. Truthful and open communication between physician and patient is essential for trust in the relationship and also for respect of autonomy, according to the American Medical Association’s Code of Ethics. The landmark report “Dying in America” highlights the crucial significance of engaging in end-of-life conversations. By encouraging open discussions about preferences and wishes, this dialogue plays a vital role in ensuring that individuals receive the care and support they desire during their final stages of life.

Thomas pushed ahead through profound weakness with equally profound determination, forcing himself to eat and walk the hospital corridors. Even in his final days, he talked about staying positive and getting more energy to be considered again for chemo. Seeing him emaciated and weak, single-mindedly struggling to move forward with small, shaky steps — ever hopeful while not interested in what lay ahead — I was simply bearing witness, in slow motion, to my patient’s death.

I gently encouraged him to “hope for the best and prepare for the worst,” but discovered how unhelpful this rubric is when the worst, from his perspective, was simply out of the question. “Let’s just see what happens,” was his enduring response.

Thomas never asked about his life expectancy or chances of survival.

The last time I visited Thomas’ hospital room, his wife had requested that I talk with their children. He was sitting at the edge of his bed, his family gathered quietly, their collective tension palpable.

I sat down quietly next to Thomas and introduced myself to his sons, speaking slowly in simple terms while delivering the heart-wrenching truth: The cancer treatment has failed their father.

His 16-year-old son fought back tears, the teen’s his gaze fixated on the ground. His 14-year-old fidgeted nervously with his welled-up eyes darting the room as if scanning for clues and struggling to comprehend the magnitude of the situation. The youngest son, age 12, overwhelmed by the intensity of the moment, retreated behind his mother with his muffled sobs betraying his attempt at composure. Thomas was quiet throughout the meeting.

Thomas eventually went home with hospice care. He became increasingly lethargic, weak and short of breath after developing a worsening cough during his final days. As death approached, I told his family to seize every opportunity to share time with him, hold his hand, tell him how much they loved him and give him permission to leave. He died soon after — roughly five months following his initial cancer diagnosis.

Advertisement

Conventional medical wisdom suggests that patients who avoid prognostic information may be influenced by denial, fear of death or unrealistic optimism. This view considers prognostic silence as an “irrational” defense mechanism that requires overcoming. Patients like Thomas are often seen as needing education and decision support because they “just don’t get it.”

An alternative view of prognostic knowledge focuses on how we want to live with the daunting prospect of our own mortality. For Thomas, a good death wasn’t about being fully informed. He knew that sometimes, true wisdom lies not in the probability of death, but rather, in the possibilities of hope.

Raya Elfadel Kheirbek ( rkheirbek@som.umaryland.edu) is a professor of medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and chief of the division of palliative medicine and geriatrics at the University of Maryland Medical Center.