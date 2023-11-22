Thanksgiving proclamations typically come from presidents, but this one from a first lady endures | GUEST COMMENTARY

Historians, in writing about the chronicle of Thanksgiving in the United States, usually concentrate on presidential proclamations for the holiday. To be sure, Congress sometimes has a role in delineating special dates, but a national day of thanks in November became identified with chief executives, thanks to George Washington, whose proclamation for a “day of public thanksgiving” in 1789 set the precedent.

The tradition was broken in the 19th century, most notably by Thomas Jefferson and Andrew Jackson, who viewed such proclamations as crossing the boundary between church and state. But Abraham Lincoln’s stirring revival of the practice, amid the Civil War in 1863, gave the pronouncement the foundation for subsequent White House occupants and set the date as the fourth Thursday in November.

In reality, the proclamation over time has become pro forma, abundant with early American history and several hundred words in praise of the nation’s blessings. Newspapers frequently carried the proclamations, but even with the advent of radio and television, extended attention to the statements was hard to come by — except in more recent times when levity was added to the annual rite by a president pardoning a turkey before a live audience.

It is an unofficial Thanksgiving Day proclamation from a White House occupant that sticks with me, and perhaps has more resonance today than many others. It came from first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, who held that post from 1933 to 1945, making her the longest serving first lady.

Beginning in December of 1935, and continuing through most of 1962, she wrote a syndicated newspaper column appearing six days a week. Entitled “My Day,” the column began during her husband Franklin’s first term and became enormously popular, because it wasn’t a hallelujah column for him and his administration or for reveling in the niceties of privileged living.

Eleanor simply wrote about what she did every day — taking children to the Smithsonian, playing with her grandchildren or working with her staff on matters as unexciting as remodeling. Eleanor was no accomplished writer, and her articles often reflected the hastiness of penning accounts of activities late at night just before her newspaper deadline.

Most of the articles would never find a home in today’s newspapers because they had little to offer in terms of useful information or food for thought. A typical example is her column of April 20, 1938: “I love Washington in the spring when everything is fresh and green and the blossoms are out. Tulips of every color are blooming around the fountain in front and back of the White House. Later it will be hot and dusty and the sun will burn things up, but now nature is at her best everywhere.”

But her columns on Thanksgiving Day were notable exceptions to her more run-of-the mill observations. And the one published on Nov. 24, 1938, was one of the most moving in her literary arsenal. Before she goes into details of the Youth Panel Discussion she attended or the dinner out with Mr. Donald Comer, she starts with words of patriotic gratitude. I don’t know the reason for her views, but in the context of the times it could have been the Nazi’s rampaging of Jewish homes and stores in Germany two weeks earlier. What is clear is that the passage speaks as if it were written for the nation today in the context of our memory of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and subsequent challenges to the nation’s democracy.

She began:

“This will come to all of you on Thanksgiving Day and you will have read the President’s proclamation and in your churches and in your homes you will be giving thanks for the fact that you are citizens of the United States; that under a democracy you still have the right of suffrage and may express your opinion freely and without any fear of interference unless you advocate the use of force in the overthrow of your government.

“For all these things we are deeply grateful, and those of us who have health are grateful for that, and those of us who have people to love, and interests which keep us mentally active are grateful for that. Above all, we are grateful for the hope of constant growth in vision and understanding as individuals and as a national group.

Lastly, we are thankful for our faith in ourselves; for the feeling that we can meet and solve our problems; that we can look at ourselves honestly and finally do away with discriminations and injustices which now exist in our own country, and for the belief that we can eventually grow to the stature required of those who are citizens of a real democracy.”

As we gather this week to give thanks, let us remember those words.

Thomas V. DiBacco is professor emeritus at American University. His email is tvmzdb6063@cs.com.