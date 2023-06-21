Cannabis will soon be legal for adult use in Maryland, but kids could mistake edibles for candy | GUEST COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Edible marijuana samples are set aside for evaluation at a cannabis testing laboratory in Santa Ana, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. The number of young kids, especially toddlers, who accidentally ate marijuana-laced treats rose sharply over five years as pot became legal in more places in the U.S., according to an analysis published Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2022, in the journal Pediatrics. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File) (Chris Carlson/AP)

“Get candy! Get candy! Get candy!”

This is how Jerry Seinfeld described a child’s state of mind in one of his more famous comedy bits. When he recounts his own attitude toward candy as a kid, he quipped, “Family, friends, school — they’re just obstacles in the way of the candy.”

Advertisement

After two decades of working in various health care centers with children, and several years of being an uncle to a young niece and nephew, I have found this to be entirely true. Kids seem to possess an inherent intuition about the presence of candy and will usually pull out all the stops to find it. This is generally harmless — except when these candies are meant only for grown-ups.

Beginning on July 1, adults 21 and older in Maryland may possess, use and grow cannabis. This statewide legal change includes edible preparations, which often come in the form of candies, chocolate bars and gummies. Many of these edibles are packaged in very attractive ways to children; they often appear nearly identical to the candy products the producers are attempting to emulate. If you do not believe me, do an internet image search for “Stoner Patch gummies” or “weed Nerds Rope.”

Advertisement

As a medical toxicologist and pediatric emergency medicine physician at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, I regularly see pediatric patients who find and ingest a parent’s or other family member’s edible cannabis preparations and are brought to the emergency department for evaluation. Often, large amounts of highly potent products are consumed. While most children ultimately recover, they often require admission to the hospital and sometimes even to the pediatric intensive care unit for closer monitoring.

The experiences of my colleagues and myself are reflected in national data. A report this year in the journal Pediatrics showed that pediatric edible cannabis exposures reported to poison centers across the United States increased by 1,375% from 2017 to 2021. Admissions to the hospital overall and to intensive care units also increased. Although rare, seizures have been reported, and a few children have required medications to maintain adequate blood pressure and ventilators to take over their work of breathing. I have cared for young children who have needed these aggressive therapeutic interventions after ingesting cannabis edibles.

Regional figures demonstrate similar trends. Each year since 2018, cannabis exposures in children 5 and under have increased, according to data from the Maryland Poison Center, which covers all of Maryland except for Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. In 2018, there were 10 exposures reported. In 2022, there were 109. This year, there have already been 72 reported exposures through June 4. These numbers will likely increase dramatically after the law changes July 1.

Significant increases in pediatric marijuana exposures were seen in Colorado, Washington, California and Massachusetts after recreational legalization. These numbers provide a sobering reminder regarding the importance of prevention and a wake-up call for all of us regarding the unintended consequences of popularly received legislative changes.

As July 1 approaches, I want to ensure that parents understand the harm that edible cannabis products can cause when they fall into the hands of young children. However, these unintended exposures are preventable. All edibles in the home should be hidden AND locked. One of the two is often not sufficient. Otherwise, some children’s insatiable desire to “get candy” at all costs will kick in, which might buy them a trip to the emergency department.

Dr. Brian R. E. Schultz (bschult1@jhmi.edu) is pediatric emergency medicine physician and medical toxicologist at the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center.