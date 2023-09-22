Elijah Cummings Youth Program: changing lives for the better for 25 years | GUEST COMMENTARY

The Elijah Cummings Youth Program Class of 2019 stands with the late congressman at their first Congressional Black Caucus Convention. The group attended the convention as part of their fellowship program. (Rumbidzai Mangwende)

Eight years ago, Congressman Elijah Cummings changed my life. His legacy initiative — the Elijah Cummings Youth Program in Israel — was seeking a new director, and the congressman tapped me. Looking back, I had no idea how deeply this relationship would transform me personally and professionally.

ECYP, as the program is commonly known, began 25 years ago as a partnership between Congressman Cummings and Baltimore Jewish community leaders. Modeled on a program in Texas (begun by the late Congressman Mickey Leland, who took students from his district to visit a kibbutz in Israel), ECYP has grown into a rigorous, two-year leadership fellowship dedicated to building bridges between Black and Jewish communities. Our mission is to invest in promising teens from Maryland’s 7th Congressional District — Cummings’ District — and prepare them to serve as open-minded leaders with the skills, community ties, and global exposure critical to success in a diverse society. ECYP fellows visit Annapolis and Washington, engage in service, create podcasts about social justice, and spend a month in Israel between 11th and 12th grades.

Up until the congressman’s passing in 2019, this program was central to his engagement with youth in our community. He participated in interviewing every applicant. He made personal calls to each student accepted into the program, regularly met with them during their visits to Capitol Hill and around Baltimore, and wrote individualized college recommendations. Honoraria from his many speeches were dedicated to the program.

For many of ECYP’s participants, traveling to Israel is their first time on a plane. Congressman Cummings saw the importance of providing a space outside of school time for young people in his district to explore who they are, understand their roots, and connect with the global community.

Of the more than 300 students served over the past 25 years, 100% of them have graduated from high school, and 95% have gone on to earn college degrees. Our alumni have graduated from institutions including Morgan State University; University of Maryland, College Park; Yale University; MIT; Towson University; Georgetown University’ University of Michigan and Temple University. (The congressman had a special fondness for ECYP fellows who chose his alma mater, Howard University.) They are college students, actors, lawyers, TV producers and anchors, teachers, counselors, bankers and nonprofit workers.

As Congressman Cummings struggled with health challenges in his final years, he never wavered in his commitment to the program. When former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton came to Baltimore in 2017 to honor ECYP, and the congressman was being treated at Johns Hopkins Hospital, he insisted that a videographer come to his hospital room to record his remarks.

While our last few cohorts of ECYP fellows have not had the chance to forge that personal connection with Congressman Cummings, I see part of my mission as ensuring they understand the depth of his commitment to their future and his passion for them to forge meaningful bonds across Baltimore’s diverse communities. As he frequently said, “our children are the living messengers we send to a future we will never see,” and ECYP was his commitment to that vision.

The congressman would be honored to know that his longtime friend, Congressman Kweisi Mfume, has continued to support the organization as ECYP’s honorary board chair. His daughter, Jennifer Cummings, is an ECYP board member. To honor her father and his legacy initiative, Jennifer is serving as chair of a 25th anniversary event, set for October 25th. Gov. Wes Moore has agreed to be a featured speaker at the event, as the community comes together to celebrate Congressman Cummings’ lifelong commitment to preparing our youth to become leaders.

Since his passing, I think of Congressman Cummings daily and how much his decision to entrust me with ECYP changed my life. He constantly inspired me to help young people learn and grow and embrace opportunities. During my years running the program, I’ve also become both a wife and a mother — how I wish that my son would have had the opportunity to meet the congressman.

Two years before his death, Congressman Elijah Cummings said: “When I look back at my life, if there is anything that I am most proud, the thing I want my legacy to be about is this program.”

How fortunate I am to carry on that legacy.

Kathleen St.Villier Hill (kstvillier@ecyp.org) is executive director of the Elijah Cummings Youth Program in Israel. More information on ECYP can be found at ECYP.org.