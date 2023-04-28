Why is Baltimore County still dragging its feet on the testing of sexual assault evidence? | GUEST COMMENTARY

There is DNA evidence from at least 1,295 sexual assault cases sitting in a storage facility in Baltimore County. Every one of those slides of DNA represents a woman who walked into GBMC hospital, said she was raped, and endured evidence being taken from her body on what was likely the worst day of her life.

These DNA slides date back to the 1970s.

While DNA evidence from reported rapes was once routinely destroyed, and in some cases continues to be, one doctor from GBMC, Rudiger Breitenecker, was saving slides from every woman he examined, creating an archive of DNA and later opening a Rape Care Center within the hospital. This evidence isn’t a hidden trove, we’ve known about it for decades.

Law enforcement has been actively using DNA to solve crimes since 1987. So what did we do for these women when this valuable crime-fighting tool became available? The answer, sadly, is very little.

There are some heroes in this story. From 2005 to 2014, county detectives investigated 145 cases. What were the results? Dozens of rapes were solved.

A disturbing trend appeared: Serial offenders started to pop up in the results. One of them was the man who raped me in 1983. He was convicted in 2002 and, as documented by former Sun reporter Catherine Rentz in a series of ProPublica articles; the man also confessed to the murder of Alicia Carter, a Goucher College student.

There aren’t words to express the life-changing experience of having the person who raped you taken to court and convicted. Every man, woman or child who has been through this horrific crime deserves that kind of justice.

And please don’t tell me that not every woman wants her case reopened. It is the state’s responsibility to prosecute these cases. The only reason a woman might not want to endure the pain of testifying is because we’ve told her for far too long that her voice does not matter, that she bears responsibility for what the criminal justice system failed to do to protect her.

In 2019, I thought we finally had progress. The Baltimore County Executive held a press conference to announce testing of the evidence. This was welcome news, after many delays. I attended the event and was surprised to find out that Baltimore County was not putting funds into testing; they were relying on a grant from a county resident.

Thank you to the generous donor, the Hackerman Foundation, but must we rely on private citizens to fund investigative police work? The funding, while welcome, was only enough to test around 50 of the cases. Baltimore County later received a federal SAKI Cold Case Investigations grant that provides $911,108 in funding, of which $288,000 is budgeted for DNA testing of approximately 240 GBMC slides, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

As of this March, police had tested 124 cases under the new effort, the department says. It will take over 30 years to test the evidence in these cases at this rate.

Is there any other crime for which we would not test evidence?

What message have we sent to women when we can’t find the resolve or funding to test evidence in a violent crime that disproportionately affects them?

I fear we again are letting an institution of public trust, like we did with the Catholic Church, stand in the way of justice.

Laura Neuman (TWitter:@lauraneumanMD) is a former Anne Arundel county executive and a survivor of sexual assault.