BYOB: Bring Your Own Binoculars; it’s birding season in the Baltimore region | GUEST COMMENTARY

And keep your eyes peeled for the Baltimore Oriole, named our state bird in 1947. (Debi MacKay / Baltimore Sun)

They’re baaaaaaaack. The birds, that is. I didn’t mean that to sound threatening. I’m just really excited.

My fellow birders and prospective birders: we now stand on the cusp of prime-time birding season — I’m talking buttercups and butterflies, ducklings and saplings, flowers and Flonase.

Advertisement

I’ve had a great pre-season. Before the first purple crocus popped up in my front yard, I’d already seen a pair of barred owls take up residence across the street, a pair of red-shouldered hawks tidying their nest for chicks, and a bald eagle swoosh over my head to snatch a fish out of a pond. Short of Big Bird moving in next door, I can’t think of a more auspicious start to the season.

I realize some of our feathered friends never left. Cardinals, robins, sparrows, wrens, woodpeckers and all you hearty birds who stuck around all winter: I admire your grit. While the rest of your buddies were off vacationing in Costa Rica, you were here, pecking seed from the cold mud. I respect the heck out of you guys.

Advertisement

And that’s why I have to tell you the hard truth: While I won’t forget you, your time in the spotlight is coming to a rapid close — we’ve got rainbow-streaked warblers comin’ in hot.

If those words didn’t send you scrambling to polish your binocular lenses, here are four reasons you should give birding a try this season.

First, you would be hard-pressed to find an easier hobby to take up. Here, in order, are the required steps to become a backyard birder:

Step 1: Get pair of binoculars;

Step 2: Go somewhere with trees;

Step 3: Keep eyes open.

If you’re invited to go birding, a quick note to head off any miscommunication: For birders, BYOB has a different meaning — Bring Your Own Binoculars. The same goes for “wing night” or “going out for wings.” As in, “Hey guys, BYOB, we’re going out for wings.” For the uninitiated, birders must clarify.

Second, birding is for the cool kids. You read that right. Millennials and Gen Zers are using eBird and Merlin apps to identify birds and birdsong, Audubon is seeing record memberships, and birdseed is flying off the shelves like toilet paper during one of our 1-inch winter storm warnings. There was a time when you may have been called names for going birding; now you’re a dweeb if you don’t.

Third, forget Pikachu and Squirtle. Birding is real-life Pokemon. Since you asked, here’s a list of birds I’ve never seen in my northern Virginia woods but would very much like to this spring/summer (tips welcome):

Oriole

Orchard oriole

Advertisement

Blue grosbeak

Red breasted grosbeak

Purple martin

Belted kingfisher

Finally, if you have small kids, birding is a great way to get your whole family off screens and outside. An enthusiastic “Who can spot the most birds?” will send your adventurers happily off on the forest trail for a good 30 minutes. Thanks to our avian adventures, my 6-year old can recognize herons, hawks, eagles, vultures and others. Both of my boys have developed an appreciation and curiosity for the natural world, because when they go birding, they also see turtles, frogs, snakes, lizards, beavers, muskrats, minnows, deer, and foxes; cherry blossoms, dogwoods, red buds, weeping willows and soaring sycamores. That all amounts to much more than fluff and feathers.

As author Richard Louv puts it, “Nature introduces children to the idea — to the knowing — that they are not alone in this world, and that realities and dimensions exist alongside their own.” That’s an important lesson for kids. It’s probably an even more important reminder for adults.

Advertisement

I grew up in this area and yet, it took me about 33 years and a pandemic to discover what had been in my backyard all along, tucked away amid the tranquil woods and trickling streams that weave around our bustling beltways and strip malls. This birding season, I hope you get a chance to do the same.

BYOB for wings — it’s birding season in the Baltimore region.

Zach Przystup (zprzystup@gmail.com) works for the Fulbright Program at the U.S. Department of State.