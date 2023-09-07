Sheila Dixon: I am running for mayor of Baltimore in 2024 | GUEST COMMENTARY

Former Baltimore City Mayor Sheila Dixon, who reluctantly resigned from her post in 2010 as part of a plea deal, appeared at an event last year with Ivan Bates, whom she endorsed in his successful bid for the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office. On Thursay, Dixon announced plans to run for mayor in 2024, her third candidacy since 2016. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Dear Baltimore,

Some of you may recall that I started my public service journey both as an educator and as a member of the Baltimore City Council representing my neighbors in West Baltimore. I was blessed that my record as a strong voice for the community led to me being elected the first African-American woman to hold the seat of City Council president and later Baltimore’s first woman mayor.

With a mission to make Baltimore a cleaner, greener, safer, healthier city, my administration moved with urgency to tackle problems big and small. We successfully introduced a weekly single-stream recycling program, we implemented programs to improve birth outcomes and early childhood education, and we launched initiatives such as a 10-Year Plan to End Homelessness, Cleaner Greener Baltimore, Fit Baltimore and the Neighborhood Ambassador program. Trash was collected every week, potholes and streetlights were generally fixed within a 72-hour window, and 311 was functional. Perhaps most importantly, we did all of this while setting a 20-year-low in annual homicide numbers and significantly reducing crime overall, as well as setting record highs in miles of newly paved roads.

My approach to leading a team was simple: have a plan, hire great people, give them the resources they need, and let them do the job. We built our strategies by bringing together the voices of our city — the community, business, faith and nonprofit leaders. We held agency heads accountable and demanded responsiveness and outcomes on behalf of residents.

Despite these accomplishments, many of you will remember my time as mayor based primarily on the way that it ended. I have truly made mistakes in my personal life, one of which resulted in a misdemeanor charge that forced my resignation from the job I loved the most.

I’ve been told that my prior efforts to apologize for the past have fallen short. I write to you today to eliminate all ambiguity or questions of where I stand and have stood since I left office. I let matters of the heart lead me astray once before, and for that, and the pain that it caused to my beloved Baltimore, I am truly sorry. I hope the people realize that my love for the future of Baltimore outweighs the mistakes of my past. I hope that you can accept my apology and work with me to turn our city around for our future generations who deserve a better Baltimore.

I believe that my leaving office set in motion a revolving door in City Hall with constantly changing leaders and priorities. I see firsthand how city government is letting people down. With seemingly nowhere to turn, Baltimoreans come to me daily for help: How do they move a permit through the Department of Housing and Community Development, get a job with the Department of Public Works, get more police presence in their neighborhood or get illegal dumping cleaned up from their alley?

Through volunteer work at my church, I see how families are falling through the cracks and are unable to meet their basic needs. Our faith communities and nonprofit organizations are stretched thin as each year the number of families in need increases. In my professional life supporting minority businesses, I work with business owners, all of whom employ city residents who are tired of an unresponsive city government with seemingly insurmountable red tape.

These are not Baltimore’s brightest days, but I believe with every fiber of my being that those days are still ahead. We can get back to a culture of success in City Hall that we had just a decade ago. I know that many of our challenges can be fixed with better leadership and proper management. It’s time we put an end to this downward trajectory and get back to a functional city government that reliably provides its residents with basic city services we all deserve. A government that supports new development and job generating businesses, protects homeless people and the weakest among us, provides real opportunities for our young people, and hires the right leaders to ensure that every resident feels safe in his or her own backyard.

I recognize that for some of you it may be impossible to overlook my prior mistakes. I am writing today to ask that you open your hearts and minds to give me the opportunity to demonstrate my commitment to Baltimore City and my passion for ensuring it thrives.

Later today in Druid Heights, I will stand before God, family, friends and supporters to announce my candidacy for mayor in 2024. I hope that you will join me, and I look forward to speaking with you about how I can restore your trust in me and our great city.

With love, Sheila

Sheila Dixon was mayor of Baltimore from January 2007 to February 2010. She can be reached at sheila@sheiladixonforbaltimore.com.