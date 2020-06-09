Now is finally the time to disband Baltimore’s police department | COMMENTARY

How exactly we will navigate from where we are to where we need to be is an open discussion we can all participate in. But the final result must be a public safety function — accountable to city residents, not state government — that promotes peace, attracts social workers who set the tone and create the culture, placing the law enforcement function in deference to that culture. The Maryland General Assembly should immediately transfer the Baltimore police to local control and city officials should immediately initiate a design process to rethink public safety and emergency response.