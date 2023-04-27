Dementia’s greed: The condition claimed my mother’s personality and my father’s happiness | GUEST COMMENTARY

Dementia in its various forms is rarely satisfied with only one victim in a family. In mine, it has claimed both parents, though only Mom has been afflicted. Dad suffers inconsolable, near-debilitating grief that has made him, too, barely recognizable as the person we have known our entire lives.

In the more than 50 years I can recall, I never saw Dad cry. He now sobs regularly, often choking on his words and unable to finish a sentence. He typically has to be cajoled into joining restaurant dinners, family gatherings, grandchildren’s sporting events or just about anything that would otherwise provide a few hours of relief and welcome distraction. He’s utterly preoccupied with the loss of the person he married nearly 63 years ago and consumed with sadness over the fact that simple, routine pleasures are denied his wife — birthday celebrations, grandchildren’s graduations and weddings, planting flowers, getting ice cream. He feels guilt that he is still able to do the things they so often did together, while she sits confined among strangers in the type of place they both swore never to put the other.

Physically, Mom is still with us. But we are now deprived of the vivacious, fun-loving and energetic woman she was: a wife, a mother to four sons, a grandmother to 11, a great-grandmother to two she will never know, and a friend to many, making us all victims of her disease. Indeed, it’s a “long goodbye,” as described by the 40th president who bravely acknowledged contracting the same disease. But it’s also a cruel, merciless one in the protracted manner extreme dementia taunts loved ones desperate for any indication that the person they have known and loved for so long can still be glimpsed.

Mom, who is now 82, finally entered a care facility for dementia and Alzheimer’s patients about a year ago, when a mild stroke took away her ability to walk and made it no longer possible for Dad to be her primary caregiver — a task he fulfilled to the best of his ability for several years with only occasional assistance from a nurse’s aide. Gradually, the condition— that first manifested itself a half dozen years ago, as confusing one granddaughter with another or losing her way during a short car trip home, morphed into outbursts of anger and panic. Vulgar and inappropriate remarks became more common, startling those who witnessed them because of the person they came from. Mom would be utterly mortified if she had any idea of what she now sometimes says or does.

Life for Dad, who is 83 and otherwise enjoys reasonably good health, mobility and independence, is now reduced to the joyless routine of twice-daily visits with Mom, bringing her the same — and only — foods she will eat (though sometimes not at all), sitting by her side while she stares vacantly at no one and nothing, attempting to coax from her a word or response that resembles anything close to lucidity. Good days are defined by a faint smile, the occasional eye contact, a characteristic expression, offered appropriately in response to something said: “You can say that again,” “beats me,” “I hear ya,” “no tellin.’”

It’s impossible for Dad to contemplate Mom’s eventual death, and it’s increasingly unbearable for us all to witness her sure and steady demise. It seems there’s no end in sight, and yet the end has already come. It’s the end of a person who quite literally defined the lives of us all. It’s the end of family traditions and experiences that she always made uniquely special for her sons and their families. It’s the end of interactions we took for granted and assumed would always be available via phone, text message or visit. It’s the end of the possibility to create new memories with Mom and, at least for now, with Dad, sharing the same familiar stories and guffawing at long-ago escapades we cannot imagine how we somehow survived.

Mom made our lives possible. Her love was immense and unconditional. She laughed easily and often, deriving immense joy in her sons’ and grandchildren’s milestones and accomplishments, however mundane or remarkable. She was always in motion with “a thousand-and-one things to do,” even if none of us could ever quite figure out what exactly kept her constantly on the go. But in these recent years, her pace slowed, her attention faded and she left us all-too-quickly, though never said goodbye.

Regret is a fierce tormentor. In addition to wishing I had called and visited more often, I keep wondering what we might have done differently to ease her struggle. What if we had detected her dementia earlier, sought aggressive treatment or experimented with medication when we first suspected that something was wrong? Would it have made a difference? Would her disease have progressed more slowly, making it possible for us to enjoy her for longer than we did? Would she still be with us, not just physically, but still somewhat in mind and spirit?

I like to think that our experience might provide insights valuable to someone who today will learn that their loved one now has this disease. Perhaps they’ll fare better. Perhaps their mind will more ably resist the determined ravages that severe dementia inflicts. Perhaps they’ll be luckier, be given more time due to better treatments, or be allowed to exit this life with more grace and dignity than is likely to define Mom’s departure.

Fortunately, we have our memories to cherish, the ones she made possible even though they are no longer hers. We can only hope that with her eventual, though dreaded passing, we can replace the pangs of regret and sorrow they now cause with the joy and laughter they once inspired. Perhaps even Dad will return.

For now, we can still visit and sit for a time next to her, hold her hand and assure ourselves that, yes, Mom’s still here. Even though she isn’t.

Gregory Tucker, tuckergw@gmail.com, is a strategic communications professional and Baltimore City resident for over 25 years. His mom and dad, and three brothers, reside in his original hometown of Toledo, Ohio.