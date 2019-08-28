Maryland needs to double-down on its Medicaid dental program

Further, poor oral health can cause severe pain and can significantly contribute to the opioid crisis. Poor oral health in low-income adults all too often leads to emergency department visits and admissions; usually the only services patients receive in an ED for their toothache are pain medications that can include opioids as well as antibiotic therapy. It becomes a vicious cycle; these same patients often return to the same ED for the same problem within a matter of months and receive the same “therapy.” Finally, quality of life due to dental problems can be horribly compromised. You can’t eat, you can’t sleep, you can’t think. Poor oral health in adults is a substantial cause of missed employment days; poor mouth aesthetics in adults often impedes finding employment.